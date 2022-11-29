Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Tuesday November 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker
Watch: Brighton star gives Argentina lead in huge clash with nice finish
Argentina have taken the lead in their huge clash with Poland thanks to a goal from Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister. Argentina need to win the match tonight to finish top of their group and received a setback in the first half after Lionel Messi missed a penalty. However, the...
How Spurs official Fabio Paratici is linked to Juventus scandal
Tottenham director Fabio Paratici faces indictment by Turin prosecutors as part of Juventus financial scandal.
SB Nation
On This Day (30 November 1976): Adamson close to the Roker Park hotseat after Stokoe departs!
The term “sliding doors moment” hadn’t yet been coined, but neatly it describes the search for a new gaffer at Roker Park in the Autumn of 1976. In mid-October Sunderland were ailing in Divison One and Bob Stokoe, having added promotion back to the top flight to his FA Cup winners medal, was the fall guy after one too many a defeat and no league wins.
Argentina Tops World Cup Group; Poland Survives on Tiebreaker Over Mexico
Wojciech Szczęsny stole the show early, but La Albiceleste broke through to take a crucial lead in a battle for a spot in the knockout stage.
Offer "confirmed": Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for Saudi side Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a proposal from Saudi Arabia and could move after the World Cup
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms there are no negotiations to sell Arsenal star in January
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are not in negotiations to sell midfielder Mohamed Elneny in January. Elneny hasn’t featured too much for Arsenal in recent months, with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey performing exceptionally under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League with...
SB Nation
FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
Yardbarker
Juventus losing the race for Premier League world cup star
Juventus is one of the clubs keen on USA attacker Christian Pulisic, but it is a transfer they will struggle to complete. The attacker has been spending a lot of time on the bench at Chelsea before the World Cup and his performance in the competition could help him earn a move away from the London side.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Caicedo and Fernandez Not Expected to Be Available in January
Liverpool FC has been in dire need of extra bodies in their engine room this season and is expected to make some signings when the winter transfer window opens. But the question on everyone’s lips is... who, exactly? Two recent reports on two frequently linked names pour some cold water on their possible arrivals to Merseyside in January, and lay bare the usual expectations of doing business in the winter - it’s probably going to be expensive, and the selection isn’t exactly overflowing with choices.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Yardbarker
Video – On this day, Pirlo’s last-second goal Sealed Torino Derby win
On this day in 2014, Juventus and Torino clashed heads at the Allianz Stadium for the famous Derby della Mole. Arturo Vidal broke the deadlock from the spot in favor of the home side, but Bruno Peres ended Toro’s long drought with a stunning run and strike. Following Stephan Lichtsteiner’s expulsion, the situation became more complicated for the hosts.
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
SB Nation
Kalvin Phillips Getting Set to Kick-start Manchester City Career
Manchester City are yet to get the best of Kalvin Phillips since the England international moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer. He has played little football for the club since making his competitive debut in the 2-0 opening day league win away at West Ham. First, he was kept...
SB Nation
Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January
Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race
There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal
The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.
SB Nation
Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup
It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new...
SB Nation
Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby
Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
SB Nation
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 10
The pivotal (for some) third matches of the World Cup group stage are upon us. Group A and Group B wrap things up today, all four places in the knockout stage still up for grabs. The tiebreakers are goal difference, goals scored, points in head-to-head matches, goal difference in head-to-head matches, goals-scored in head-to-head matches, and fair play points, in that order.
Comments / 0