Recently the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas in Austin and Lawndale in Houston have announced new hires to their respective institutions. In early November, the Blanton appointed Kenyon Adams as Director of Public Programs. With its redesigned grounds slated to open in Spring 2023, the museum is preparing to debut new programming. Along with heading up these new offerings, Mr. Adams will continue the online Curated Conversations series and the art and music series SoundSpace.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO