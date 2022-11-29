ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
glasstire.com

Elisabet Ney Museum Appoints Jade Walker as Manager/Curator

The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department has appointed Jade Walker as the manager and curator of the Elisabet Ney Museum. Ms. Walker succeeds Oliver Franklin, who held the position for nearly a decade until his death earlier this year. Ms. Walker is an artist and arts administrator who...
AUSTIN, TX
allamericanatlas.com

17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)

Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Challenging the West: The Wheeler Brothers at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston

I’ve come to know Jeff Wheeler as a San Antonio art ambassador — one of the amiable hosts behind the transportive Echo Bridge concerts, a collaborator with Texas music legend Daniel Johnston, and a curator of a recent Jad Fair exhibition — but I knew little of his artwork. So when I was asked to review Actual Scenes / Genuine Characters, an exhibition that brings Jeff together with his brother Bryan at Houston’s Deborah Colton Gallery, I was a bit hesitant.
HOUSTON, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities

Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
HOUSTON, TX
Classic Rock Q107

This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
SPRING, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Hosts a Political Kickoff Party Like No Other — Tilman Fertitta Orchestrates the Launch of John Whitmire’s Mayoral Campaign

Tilman Fertitta, Dancie Ware and State Senator John Whitmire at Whitmire's official announcement of his candidacy for Houston mayor with Fertitta and the host committee at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) All that was missing in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom were balloons...
HOUSTON, TX
kadn.com

A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas

There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!

HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New chief nursing officer announced for HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball announced Angelle Rhemann as its new chief nursing officer in a news release Nov. 28. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball) HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball announced Angelle Rhemann as its new chief nursing officer in a news release Nov. 28. Effective Nov. 1, Rhemann was promoted to the position after serving as the interim CNO at the hospital.
TOMBALL, TX
Houston Chronicle

Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice

Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes

Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
MAGNOLIA, TX

