Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
glasstire.com
Elisabet Ney Museum Appoints Jade Walker as Manager/Curator
The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department has appointed Jade Walker as the manager and curator of the Elisabet Ney Museum. Ms. Walker succeeds Oliver Franklin, who held the position for nearly a decade until his death earlier this year. Ms. Walker is an artist and arts administrator who...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)
Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
glasstire.com
Challenging the West: The Wheeler Brothers at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston
I’ve come to know Jeff Wheeler as a San Antonio art ambassador — one of the amiable hosts behind the transportive Echo Bridge concerts, a collaborator with Texas music legend Daniel Johnston, and a curator of a recent Jad Fair exhibition — but I knew little of his artwork. So when I was asked to review Actual Scenes / Genuine Characters, an exhibition that brings Jeff together with his brother Bryan at Houston’s Deborah Colton Gallery, I was a bit hesitant.
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Hosts a Political Kickoff Party Like No Other — Tilman Fertitta Orchestrates the Launch of John Whitmire’s Mayoral Campaign
Tilman Fertitta, Dancie Ware and State Senator John Whitmire at Whitmire's official announcement of his candidacy for Houston mayor with Fertitta and the host committee at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) All that was missing in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom were balloons...
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
Houston bakery beats diabetes through healthy lifestyle and cookies
November is American Diabetes Month. A time where, across the country, communities team up to bring awareness to this powerful disease.
kadn.com
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
KHOU
The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!
HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
New chief nursing officer announced for HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball announced Angelle Rhemann as its new chief nursing officer in a news release Nov. 28. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball) HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball announced Angelle Rhemann as its new chief nursing officer in a news release Nov. 28. Effective Nov. 1, Rhemann was promoted to the position after serving as the interim CNO at the hospital.
Houston Chronicle
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
Texas Company To Be The First To Build On The Moon
ICON signed a $57 million contract with NASA to build on the moon.
Austin-area teacher under investigation for anti-vax, explicit tweets
Officials are investigating after the teacher allegedly bashed COVID-19 vaccination and profane insults online.
papercitymag.com
Legacy of Late Houston Billionaire Spotlighted in Record $2.37 Million MFAH Grand Gala — Fayez Sarofim’s Impact Continues
Andrew & Mona Sarofim, Christopher & Courtney Sarofim, Patrick Seabase & Allison Sarofim, Christy Cham & Phillip Sarofim at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball honoring the legacy of the late Fayez Sarofim (Photo by Jenny Antill) The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Grand Gala Ball saluting...
fox26houston.com
Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
