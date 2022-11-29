Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s IR Head says the Semi may be his favorite Tesla product
Tesla’s investor relations head, Martin Viecha, shared that the Tesla Semi may be his favorite Tesla product. “Most people in the investment community (including large holders) that I speak to didn’t believe it’s possible to make a 500-mile, fully loaded Class 8 truck,” he said on Twitter.
Jalopnik
Elon Musk's Boring Company Leaves Local Governments Around the U.S. High and Dry
Elon Musk and his companies are famously not the best at keeping promises. But one of his properties blows all others out of the water: The Boring Company. A new piece in The Wall Street Journal has highlighted the trials and tribulations of working with Musk’s tunnel digging organization.
Top Speed
Tesla Is Supposedly One Step Closer To Making Drivers Obsolete
It seems that the end goal of every automaker apart from the path towards electrification is to eliminate the human being behind the wheel. After all, we're prone to human errors that lead us to sudden unintended accelerations or being that jerk hogging the left lane during rush hour. So far, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has been instrumental in bringing the technology to the masses - or rather to a select few with a good reputation from Tesla's driving metrics. Now though, according to a tweet by Elon Musk , having humans behind the wheel has become one step closer to extinction.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
NME
Crypto fans build Elon Musk a statue of his head on a Doge riding a rocket
Elon Musk “super fans” have funded a new statue that depicts the Twitter owner’s head on the body of a Doge coin Shiba Inu dog riding a rocket. As Consequence reports, crypto company $EGT – which stands for Elon Goat Token – raised $600,000 (£501,796) to create the monument “in honour of [Musk’s] many accomplishments and commitment to cryptocurrency”.
cheddar.com
Musk Takes a $100 Billion Tesla Hit
While Elon Musk has been taking a hit in the media for his takover of Twitter, but his Tesla stock has also been struggling.
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE Price Surges After Elon Musk Suggests Twitter 2.0 Will Support Payments
On Sunday (27 November 2022), the Dogecoin ($DOGE) price got a nice push higher from a tweet by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought micro blogging platform Twitter. Dogecoin was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet currency.” It was created by...
Carscoops
Tesla’s EV Market Share Is Shrinking And Could Drop From 65% Today To Under 20% In 2025
Tesla owns far more EV market share than any other car company. That dominant position is unlikely to last forever though and a new report hints at why. While luxury brands are putting pressure on the Texas-based company in the six-figure price range, non-luxury brands are wooing buyers with sub-$50k offerings that Tesla has no answer for.
Elon Musk defends $56 billion pay package in court: Report
Elon Musk defended his $56 billion pay package in a Wilmington, Delaware, court on Wednesday, according to reports. Musk took the stand earlier in the day and was questioned by attorney Greg Varallo, who represents the Tesla shareholder who claims Musk’s compensation package was obtained by his dominance of the company and does not require him to work full-time at the vehicle manufacturing plant, Reuters reported.
theevreport.com
Autonomy Year-End Sale Guarantees Lowest Price Anywhere for Tesla Model 3
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Autonomy, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, announced special year-end subscription pricing on a Tesla Model 3. Subscribe by December 31st, 2022 and pay just $3,000 down and $450 a month for the first 12 months. This is Autonomy’s lowest price ever, and the lowest price anywhere – guaranteed.
Futurism
Elon Musk Has Also Been Firing SpaceX Employees for Criticizing Him
Nine SpaceX employees were reportedly fired from the space company after criticizing CEO Elon Musk earlier this year, The New York Times reports. The timing of the news is particularly noteworthy, as news broke this week that Musk had been scanning Twitter's internal Slack channels to root out anybody criticizing him — and firing them on the spot.
