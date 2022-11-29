Read full article on original website
Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you,” he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.
US star Pulisic on track to play against Dutch in World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday,. Pulisic left Tuesday’s final group stage match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.
A British Airways passenger had to pay $400 to get her iPad back after leaving it on a plane
Janice Gordon tried to collect her device from Heathrow's lost property on her return journey, but it was closed so she had to get it sent to Canada.
Christian Pulisic cleared to play for USMNT on Saturday in round of 16 clash against the Netherlands
The US Men’s National Team had good news for American fans on Friday, tweeting out from their official account that star player Christian Pulisic is “cleared to play” in the team’s round of 16 World Cup clash against the Netherlands on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, USMNT...
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received. The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo...
Spain in recovery mode after losing to Japan at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s not how Spain imagined reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup: finishing the group stage with a loss and having to rely on other teams to help it advance. Spain survived but heads into the round of 16 against Morocco with bruised confidence after losing 2-1 to Japan. A draw in the final group game would have been enough to send Spain through to the round of 16. But coach Luis Enrique says Spain went into “collapse mode” and was in danger of an embarrassing early elimination. Now La Roja has to go into recovery mode ahead of its match against Morocco in the last 16 on Tuesday.
Iranian athlete’s family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered. Rekabi competed without her hijab in South Korea in October, just as anti-regime protests swept Iran following...
Kyiv blames Russia for bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe
Ukraine’s foreign minister has accused Russia of being behind a series of more than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts that were sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world. “This campaign is aimed at sowing fear,” Dmytro Kuleba told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in...
F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over pandemic
LONDON (AP) — Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of lockdowns and entry restrictions during the pandemic. F1 says it is looking at options to replace China on the 2023 calendar. F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025 last year.
Saudi Arabia plans one of the world’s biggest airports
As Saudi Arabia continues to develop as a tourist destination, it’s making plans for big things — specifically, one of the world’s biggest airports. The King Salman International Airport, due to be built in capital Riyadh, will have no fewer than six parallel runways, allowing 185 million passengers to pass through annually by 2050. Built over the current King Khalid International Airport, it will sprawl over a whopping 22 square miles and is due to be designed by starchitects Foster + Partners, who have dubbed it an “aerotropolis.”
Countries that award the most STEM degrees
Almost 3.5 million science, technology, engineering, and math jobs will need to be filled in the U.S. by 2025, according to a five-year governmental plan released in 2019. In June 2019, millions of American jobs in STEM were unfilled. The federal government’s five-year plan called for boosting STEM education to fill these roles and compete with incoming workers from around the world with STEM bachelor’s degrees.
