Christine McVie has died. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter was 79. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” reads a statement posted on McVie’s official social media accounts. “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

2 DAYS AGO