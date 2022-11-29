Read full article on original website
Placebo postpone Newcastle show after Brian Molko loses voice
Placebo have postponed their show in Newcastle tonight (December 2) due to frontman Brian Molko losing his voice. The duo – completed by Stefan Olsdal – are currently out on a UK and Ireland headline tour in support of their eighth and most recent studio album, ‘Never Let Me Go’. They recently played gigs in London, Leicester and Leeds.
Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”
Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”. The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.
Iggy Pop: “I assumed things would quiet down once I turned 65. That hasn’t been the case”
Not many songwriters can confidently launch into an album by lashing out the lyrics: “Got a dick and two balls, that’s more than you all / my mind’ll be sick if I suffer the pricks”. Even fewer could shout each word like they mean it. Lucky for us, there’s Iggy Pop.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
Billie Eilish on new music and new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford: 'Round of applause for me?'
After revealing her new romance with Jesse Rutherford, turns out Billie Eilish’s love life isn’t the only thing flourishing. The 20-year-old says she’s also hard at work on the beginning stages of a new album
Christine McVie Dead At 79
Christine McVie has died. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter was 79. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” reads a statement posted on McVie’s official social media accounts. “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”
Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk
Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
‘Narcos: Mexico’ star condemns show’s depiction of Mexico: “A lot of of lies”
Narcos: Mexico star Diego Calva has criticised the show’s depiction of Mexico. The actor, who is also set to star in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, reflected on his experience playing a cartel leader in the hit series. “There’s a moment in your career as an actor that you really...
Axl Rose says he’ll stop tossing mic into crowd after woman claims injury at Guns N’ Roses show
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has said he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of the band’s concerts, after a woman claimed she was injured by the stunt at their recent show in Adelaide. The band performed in the South Australian...
Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to Christine McVie: “Part of my heart has flown away today”
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have paid tribute to their bandmate Christine McVie who died today (November 30) at the age of 79. Singer Nicks has written a moving letter to her “best friend in the whole world”, whom she said she was regrettably unable to see prior to her death from what her family has described as a “sudden illness”.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"
Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”
Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
Ticket to ride? National Rail responds to viral Paul McCartney ‘complaint’
National Rail has responded to a viral ‘complaint’ about Paul McCartney taking a customer’s reserved seat on a train. On Wednesday (November 30), the No Context Brits Twitter account – a satirical celebration of “all things great about Britain” – posted an image of the former Beatles musician sitting in a First Class carriage.
BTS, IVE and more take home the biggest awards on Day 2 of the 2022 MAMA Awards
The second and final day of the 2022 MAMA Awards saw BTS, IVE and more bag monumental awards as well as special performances. Held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, the 2022 MAMA Awards wrapped up its second and final day of the ceremony last night (November 30). The second ceremony featured special performances from some of K-pop’s top performers, including BTS’ J-hope, NewJeans, ENHYPEN and more. The November 30 ceremony was hosted by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.
Ibanez finally launches Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s eagerly awaited new signature electric guitars
The two Polyphia maestros' latest models, which have already seen extensive action, come loaded with new signature Fishman Fluence Modern active humbuckers. Ibanez has teamed up once again with Polyphia guitar wizards Tim Henson and Scott LePage to create two all-new signature guitars: the TOD10 and KRYS10. Matt is a...
The Cinematic Orchestra to Reissue Every Day for 20th Anniversary
The Cinematic Orchestra will reissue Every Day for the first time on March 24, 2023. The landmark Ninja Tune album will get a 3xLP release with new artwork and photography, along with four bonus tracks: “Oregon” and “Horizon” (featuring Niara Scarlett) from the original sessions, and “Semblance” and “Flite (Original Version),” which are coming to wax for the first time. Every Day (20th Anniversary Edition) also comes with liner notes from Gilles Peterson.
