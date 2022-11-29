ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Placebo postpone Newcastle show after Brian Molko loses voice

Placebo have postponed their show in Newcastle tonight (December 2) due to frontman Brian Molko losing his voice. The duo – completed by Stefan Olsdal – are currently out on a UK and Ireland headline tour in support of their eighth and most recent studio album, ‘Never Let Me Go’. They recently played gigs in London, Leicester and Leeds.
NME

Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”

Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”. The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
Stereogum

Christine McVie Dead At 79

Christine McVie has died. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter was 79. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” reads a statement posted on McVie’s official social media accounts. “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”
NME

Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk

Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
Loudwire

Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time

During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Guitar World Magazine

Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"

Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
NME

Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”

Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
NME

Ticket to ride? National Rail responds to viral Paul McCartney ‘complaint’

National Rail has responded to a viral ‘complaint’ about Paul McCartney taking a customer’s reserved seat on a train. On Wednesday (November 30), the No Context Brits Twitter account – a satirical celebration of “all things great about Britain” – posted an image of the former Beatles musician sitting in a First Class carriage.
NME

BTS, IVE and more take home the biggest awards on Day 2 of the 2022 MAMA Awards

The second and final day of the 2022 MAMA Awards saw BTS, IVE and more bag monumental awards as well as special performances. Held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, the 2022 MAMA Awards wrapped up its second and final day of the ceremony last night (November 30). The second ceremony featured special performances from some of K-pop’s top performers, including BTS’ J-hope, NewJeans, ENHYPEN and more. The November 30 ceremony was hosted by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.
Pitchfork

The Cinematic Orchestra to Reissue Every Day for 20th Anniversary

The Cinematic Orchestra will reissue Every Day for the first time on March 24, 2023. The landmark Ninja Tune album will get a 3xLP release with new artwork and photography, along with four bonus tracks: “Oregon” and “Horizon” (featuring Niara Scarlett) from the original sessions, and “Semblance” and “Flite (Original Version),” which are coming to wax for the first time. Every Day (20th Anniversary Edition) also comes with liner notes from Gilles Peterson.
OREGON STATE

