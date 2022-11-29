ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Is Extended-Hours Stock Trading & Why Is It Important?

Traditionally, the two major American stock exchanges are open for trading Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, trading holidays excluded. But these 5.5-hour windows aren’t the only times stocks change hands—extended-hours trading allows investors to place and execute buy and sell orders after a trading session has ended and before a trading session has begun.
Why the stock market is channeling Goldilocks

The global economy is weakening and consumers are feeling financially stressed. Gas and heat prices are up significantly from last year and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Wednesday that painfully elevated interest rates will hang around for some time. It's rough out there, but there is a silver...
US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department, which released the latest monthly jobs snapshot on Friday morning.
Elon Musk visits Apple HQ to explain Twitter flap 'misunderstanding'

The S&P 500 rallied this past week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed the U.S. labor market remains tight. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin moderating the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as the December meeting," which is scheduled for Dec. 14. Investors cheered the possibility of a less aggressive Fed, sending the S&P 500 up 3% and the Nasdaq...

