A428 Dig: Evidence of Iron Age feast discovered
Archaeologists have found evidence of a feast dating back more than 2,000 years at a site of a road improvement scheme. Excavations found pottery and animal bones pointing to evidence of a communal area for feasts as part of the proposed work on the A428 between the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire and Caxton Gibbet in Cambridgeshire.
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
The Long Range Desert Group was the ‘Finest of All Units’ to Serve in North Africa
Throughout the Second World War, intelligence was key. Commanding officers tasked their sailors, soldiers and pilots with gathering important information, which could be used to formulate plans to emerge victorious against their enemies. Throughout the North African Campaign, part of this work fell upon the Long Range Desert Group (LRDG), a unit specializing in espionage, raiding and covert reconnaissance behind enemy lines.
Londonderry protest over proposed BBC Radio Foyle cuts
Politicians, senior clergy and community leaders have called on the BBC to reverse its proposed cuts at Radio Foyle. Protestors gathered outside the station in Londonderry on Wednesday afternoon. Eight news staff are at risk of redundancy and output, including the Breakfast Show as well as local news bulletins, is...
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
New Royal Navy frigate leaves Glasgow shipyard
The Royal Navy's newest frigate, HMS Glasgow, has taken its first trip down the River Clyde. The Type 26 frigate was moved on to a specialist barge from the Govan yard where she was built and then floated downriver to be lowered into Loch Long. The frigate will return to...
The fighting
The infantry formed the core of the civil war army and was generally the largest of its three main elements. Foot soldiers were either musketeers or pikemen. Musketeers, who usually wore no body armour, had swords and could use their muskets as clubs in close-quarter combat or when they ran out of ammunition. Thus at Naseby, Fairfax's musketeers attacked an obstinate unit of royalist foot 'with Butt-end of Muskets and so broke them'. However, the musketeer's principal role was to fire 011 the enemy using his musket. This had a long barrel, probably around four feet or so at the start of the war (though rather shorter, lighter muskets were soon introduced) and fired a spherical lead bullet. In flintlock or 'firelock' muskets, the charge was ignited by a mechanism that brought a flint down against a piece of steel, producing a spark. In matchlock muskets, a slow-burning length of cord ignited the powder. There were obvious dangers in the musketeer carrying a burning match when he was also handling gunpowder, the match needed attention to ensure that it was burning evenly, it was hard to keep alight in rain and its glow might give away troop positions at night. However, matchlock muskets were cheaper to produce than flintlocks, their firing mechanism was simpler and they could often still be fired even if that mechanism broke. Accordingly, the matchlock was the standard-issue weapon through the English civil wars. Musketeers carried their ammunition on a bandolier, a leather belt worn across the shoulder, from which hung both a number.
These Elderly People Peaked During their Twilight Years and Changed History
Old age for most people is a time of retirement, repose, and reflection as they wait for the Grim Reaper. Some, however, peak in old age, as their twilight years turn out to be among their most eventful and brilliant. Take the ancient Spartan king who ended his days as a mercenary when he was in his eighties. Or the old Prussian general who ended the career of Napoleon Bonaparte. Or the Ashanti grandmother, who led her people in a vicious fight against the British Empire. Or the old Roman general who had been forced into retirement, only to get recalled to put down a rebellion, and ended up as emperor. Below are twenty five things about those and other relatively old folk from history who shone late in life.
