Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Rise on Discussions of Further Supply Cuts by OPEC+
Energy stocks are set to gain at the open to start the final trading month of 2022. Oil prices up over 2% is aiding the group, as are higher broader equity indices, which are indicating gains of about 0.3% (as of 9:00 AM ET). Oil rose about $1 a barrel...
Benzinga
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company with solid core earnings growth. Enterprise Products Partners is a top midstream energy company that has consistently delivered for shareholders. Medical Properties Trust could have brighter days around the corner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15
Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Near Session Highs after Rocky Start
Stock indices ended the day mixed after a volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.12% and 0.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, all three indices finished near their intraday highs. The technology sector (XLK) was the session’s laggard, as it...
Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines
Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
kitco.com
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares retreated in Europe and Asia on Friday ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data. Optimism over moves by China to ease strict pandemic controls appeared to have faded, replaced by worries over indications recession may be looming. Oil prices fell as the...
CNBC
Gold jumps 1% as Fed's Powell says smaller rate hikes on the way
Gold prices rose over 1% on Wednesday as the non-yielding asset races to end its best month since mid-2020 on slower U.S. rate hike expectations, further reinforced by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments. The Fed could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December,"...
Comments / 0