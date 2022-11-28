Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-39 near Wausau
One person died in an early morning crash Tuesday on the interstate south of Wausau, police said. Crews were paged at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 29 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports stated a vehicle crashed into a semi and was on fire.
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WSAW
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
One Fatality In Tuesday Crash
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Going Home After Surgery
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of...
WSAW
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-41 southbound in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the crash that closed all southbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took just over an hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on...
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Contractor Faces Fines After History of Unsafe Working Conditions
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton contractor with a long history of exposing employees to dangerous fall hazards is facing additional penalties and fines, OSHA inspectors say. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, now faces $349 thousand in fines after inspectors observed roofing workers at heights...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Oshkosh (WI) Proposes 32% Levy Increase for New Fire Truck
The town of Oshkosh (WI) is proposing a 32% levy increase for next year to cover the cost of a new fire truck, OshkoshExaminer.com reported. At a meeting Monday evening, the town will hold a public hearing on next year’s $1.2 million spending plan, up from $950,000 in the current year. If approved the levy would rise to $530,000 from $401,000, the report said.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau reminds residents to clear sidewalks
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – City officials in Wausau are reminding residents of snow removal rules for the winter. Wausau city ordinance states residents have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear their sidewalks. If the snow is not cleared, city inspectors will send home and property owners a notice informing them they have 48 hours to clear the space or else a city employee will do the job instead.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
spmetrowire.com
Police: Woman arrested after smashing drive-thru window
A Plover woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after being arrested on Nov. 28.
wausharaargus.com
Wautoma Solar Project update - December 2022
Pile driving and electrical cable installation continues across several project areas at Alliant Energy’s Wautoma Solar site. Approximately 55% of all piles and nearly all of the underground direct current (DC) cable have been installed to date. In a milestone for the site, the project team has begun installing...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Computer Scam Call
The Marshfield Police Department received a report of a scam regarding fixing a computer. The Department received the call on Friday. The caller stated an unknown individual called him requesting over $1,000 in various department store gift cards to fix his computer. The resident allowed the individual remote access to his computer, which the officer later turned off.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
