Japan and Spain faced off in their final group stage games. Álvaro Morata continued his hot start to the World Cup with his third goal by way of a header in 11’. Morata became the second Spanish player to score in his first three World Cup appearances since Telmo Zarra in 1950. Japan turned their fortune around in the second half when Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka scored within three minutes of each other. Spain had its chances late but none went through and Japan held on to win 2-1 and advances to the knockout stage in consecutive World Cups.

1 DAY AGO