hot1079fortwayne.com
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested after shooting at man with his ex-girlfriend
AUBURN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a Fort Wayne man is behind bars after a multi-agency investigation into a shooting in Auburn Wednesday evening. Police believe it all started because a man was with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. ISP officials say that Joseph Alan Fisher, 39,...
Minor crash causes damage to school bus, I&M truck
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials in DeKalb County say that a school bus was involved in a minor crash on Wednesday. There were eight students on the bus when it was traveling on a narrow part of County Road 77. When the bus and an Indiana Michigan Power...
Community holiday wreath auction returns in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hung at the Waynedale Library with care, through December 10th, holiday wreaths are up for viewing and to bid to take home in support of the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative. The long-standing annual fundraiser returns once again to feature many festively decorated 24”...
ACPL sees early success with Changing Footprints partnership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In September 2022, the Allen County Public Library embarked on a new partnership with Changing Footprints to connect those in need to donated footwear at no cost. After just a couple of months, more than 400 pairs of shoes have been collected at ACPL...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in reported self-defense shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. The man who shot him called 911 to report he had done it in self-defense. The man claimed that the gunshot victim was attacking him at a home on...
ACPL announces winter programming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library invites the community to participate in its roster of winter programs for December, January, and February. All programs are free and open to the community. Some highlights include:. Build Your Self-Care Toolkit. Learn about the importance of self-care and...
Neighborhood Presidents Meeting to be held December 5
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will host its next Neighborhood Presidents Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Room 035 on the Garden Level of Citizens Square. Guest speakers for the meeting feature presentations from AARP Associate State Director...
Parkview laboratory science program to double in size
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Parkview science program will now double the number of students accepted each year thanks to renovations to the Randallia campus. Representatives said on Wednesday that the Medical Laboratory Science Program can now admit 20 students per year, up from the nine it could accommodate in previous years.
