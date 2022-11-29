ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

hot1079fortwayne.com

ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested after shooting at man with his ex-girlfriend

AUBURN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a Fort Wayne man is behind bars after a multi-agency investigation into a shooting in Auburn Wednesday evening. Police believe it all started because a man was with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. ISP officials say that Joseph Alan Fisher, 39,...
AUBURN, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Minor crash causes damage to school bus, I&M truck

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials in DeKalb County say that a school bus was involved in a minor crash on Wednesday. There were eight students on the bus when it was traveling on a narrow part of County Road 77. When the bus and an Indiana Michigan Power...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Community holiday wreath auction returns in Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hung at the Waynedale Library with care, through December 10th, holiday wreaths are up for viewing and to bid to take home in support of the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative. The long-standing annual fundraiser returns once again to feature many festively decorated 24”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

ACPL sees early success with Changing Footprints partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In September 2022, the Allen County Public Library embarked on a new partnership with Changing Footprints to connect those in need to donated footwear at no cost. After just a couple of months, more than 400 pairs of shoes have been collected at ACPL...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

ACPL announces winter programming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library invites the community to participate in its roster of winter programs for December, January, and February. All programs are free and open to the community. Some highlights include:. Build Your Self-Care Toolkit. Learn about the importance of self-care and...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Neighborhood Presidents Meeting to be held December 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will host its next Neighborhood Presidents Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Room 035 on the Garden Level of Citizens Square. Guest speakers for the meeting feature presentations from AARP Associate State Director...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Parkview laboratory science program to double in size

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Parkview science program will now double the number of students accepted each year thanks to renovations to the Randallia campus. Representatives said on Wednesday that the Medical Laboratory Science Program can now admit 20 students per year, up from the nine it could accommodate in previous years.
FORT WAYNE, IN

