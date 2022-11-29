ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

redlakenationnews.com

More Minnesotans visiting food shelves in 2022 than in previous years

More Minnesotans have visited food shelves this year than any other year on record, continuing an unprecedented surge in demand for food assistance that began with the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota's nearly 400 food shelves are on pace to record 5.1 million visits in 2022, according to preliminary data - the...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Grants support living at home for aging Minnesotans

New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language - Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" - a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of many more...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's medical cannabis program adds new qualifying medical conditions

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will add irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Under state law, the new qualifying conditions will take effect Aug. 1, 2023. “We are adding the new qualifying conditions to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, NE
The Daily Yonder

In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads

On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

THIS DAY IN HISTORY: 230 Cheyenne & Arapaho Massacred at Sand Creek

THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Monday, November 29, 2022, is the anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre, where approximately 230 Cheyenne & Arapaho were killed at the hands of 675 U.S. soldiers, known as the Colorado territory militia. Among the dead on November 29, 1864 were at least 105 women, children...
COLORADO STATE
KIMT

Minnesotans asked to be 'smart with salt' this winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans are being asked to take a “less is better” approach to using salt to get rid of icy surfaces this winter. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says salt is often over-applies and results in too much chloride into waterways wreaking havoc on fish and other wildlife. MPCA says a teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water and chloride from de-icing is one of the largest contributors to a growing salty water problem in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
OREGON STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 2020 Murder

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for a 2020 murder that took place on the Red Lake Reservation. According to court documents, on Sept. 12, 2020, 38-year-old Ralph Edward Cloud Jr. killed his cousin, Allen Smith, in Smith’s home. Concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith, Cloud walked several miles to Smith’s home and attacked him, using a metal cabinet and its drawers to beat Smith to death.
RED LAKE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
MINNESOTA STATE

