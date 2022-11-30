ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Wild Wednesday weather with gusty winds, rain followed by lake snow south

WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvRIQ_0jQu3cRU00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - "We have a pretty changeable day today," said National Weather Service meteorologist John Hitchcock as he kicked-off 'A New Morning' on WBEN Wednesday.

Strong southerly winds and 50 degrees started the day before a frontal system crosses through the Western New York region midday when the winds will remain strong and shift more westerly, says Hitchcock.

The gusty winds will sweep colder temperatures into the region as the 50's will quickly be replaced by 30's by late in the day Wednesday.

Wind Advisories are up for the region along with a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Lake Erie shoreline.

The colder temperatures will usher in the probability of lake effect snow well south of the Buffalo metro where Winter Weather Advisories are posted.

"The southtowns might get just a little bit," says Hitchcock. "But this is mainly south of the southtowns."

Total accumulation in the southern tier is expected to be around 4 to 7 inches of snow with an inch or two possible in the more populated southtowns.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING
* WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected.
* WHERE...Lake Erie shore of Erie and Chautauqua counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. Water may spray across Route 5 in Hamburg. Water levels will rise in Buffalo Harbor and Canalside.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows across higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce extensive blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Buffalo, NY
