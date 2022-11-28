Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy
NEW YORK (AP) — GivingTuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
Comments / 0