Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, A40 & Tab S7 FE get November update
Samsung has released the November 2022 Android security patch for a few more Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE are all picking up the latest security update today. The November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already rolled out to Dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Galaxy S21 series gets November security update in the US
Samsung is rolling out a second Android 13-based software update to the Galaxy S21 series in the US. While the first release brought the new Android version and the Korean brand’s One UI 5.0 custom software, the latest release is only about vulnerability fixes. The company is seeding the November security patch to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Take a look at the Motorola Edge 40 Pro flagship from all sides
The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is the company’s upcoming flagship, and its design has just been revealed in its entirety. That will be the phone’s name in markets outside of China. In China, however, the phone will be called differently. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro design shown from...
Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, resolves the App Store misunderstanding
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook have mended their differences. The two CEOs recently met at the latter’s headquarters in California and set things right. Musk said they had a “good conversation” during the meeting and resolved the App Store “misunderstanding.”. Earlier this...
8 mobile games were added to Netflix in November
Netflix this week announced a new slate of games that were just added to its mobile app for the month of November, and it includes 8 new mobile games. Netflix officially says there were 9 new mobile games added for November. But its blog post only mentions 7 of them and the 8th was released back on November 20.
Google Keep dual-pane view coming to more Android tablets & foldables
Google Keep dual-pane view started rolling out to tablets and foldables in September. The rollout was quite limited, though. Now, however, the feature is more widely rolling out to both Android tablets and foldables, 9to5Google reports. The dual-pane view is a feature for the Keep app that allows users to...
Spotify CEO says Apple "gives itself every advantage"
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has again attacked Apple amid the iPhone maker’s threats to remove the Twitter app from the App Store. Ek accused Apple of giving itself “every advantage” and “stifling innovation and hurting consumers.”. Spotify and Apple have been in a legal fight for...
Samsung could have a new lineup of "superfast" power banks
We recently saw an unannounced Samsung power bank with 25W ‘superfast charging” in leaked renders. It appears the product will be part of the company’s new Superfast Portable Power lineup. The Korean firm has filed a trademark application for this branding. Samsung filed for a trademark for...
Galaxy S23 Ultra appears on FCC with 5,000mAh battery and S Pen support
A few days back, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ popped up on the FCC website confirming some rumored specs. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has now followed suit, and in the process, confirmed its battery specs and a few other details. The FCC website lists the Galaxy S23 Ultra...
The Nothing Phone (1) will get the Android 13 beta soon
The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most anticipated Android phones of the year, and it delivered on its promise of being unique. However, now that the hype has died down, Nothing phone users are looking forward to Android 13 coming to the device. Thanks to 91Mobiles, we know that the Android 13 beta is coming to the Nothing Phone (1).
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
We’ve seen some great flagship smartphones being released this year. Both Google and Huawei released truly compelling smartphones, and we’re here to compare their two most powerful ones. We’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro, two heavyweights. These two phones are quite different, in a lot of ways. They both have a very appealing design, great performance, and stellar cameras.
Google may soon drastically improve Pixel OTA updates
Google is looking to drastically improve Pixel OTA updates. What do we mean by that? Well, they’re about to become faster, a lot faster. This information comes from Mishaal Rahman, as Google submitted a new patch to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Google is looking to drastically improve...
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile soft launches in Australia
Activision’s latest title in the Call Of Duty franchise, Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile, gets an early release for some Android users this week, with the game soft launching in Australia and India. The game should already be live on the Australian Play Store for those in the region...
Google's brings a ton of new features to Pixels, Wear OS & more ahead of the holidays
Google has announced its next Feature Drop for Pixel smartphones and other Google products, a bit earlier than usual. Normally, this would be announced on the first Monday of the month with the new security update. So it’s nice to see this coming a bit earlier. So what is...
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to adopt Pantone's color of the year, 'Viva Magenta'
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will soon be available in Pantone’s color of the year, ‘Viva Magenta’. Pantone chose a vibrant pink color for this year’s color of the year. It is actually not called ‘Viva Magenta’, but PANTONE 18-1750. It will be called ‘Viva Magenta’ once it gets attached to this Motorola phone, and it is a good description of the color, actually.
Twitter is less safe under Elon Musk: former head of safety
Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, has said that the social media platform isn’t as safe since Elon Musk’s takeover as it was before. He hinted that Musk may have fired a little too many employees. The lack of experienced people in the policy and safety areas may hurt Twitter, according to Engadget. Roth was speaking at an event hosted by the Knight Foundation.
Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G, Xcover 5 & more get Android 13
Over the past few weeks, hardly a day has passed without Samsung releasing the Android 13 update for a new Galaxy device. And this impressive run continues today, with a bunch of mid-range Galaxy smartphones picking up the new Android version. The company has rolled out the big Android update along with its One UI 5.0 custom software to the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy Xcover 5, Galaxy M42 5G, and Galaxy F42 5G in recent days, SamMobile reports.
Google online trackers amount to nearly half of all internet trackers
Data analysis from VPN service provider Atlas VPN has come up with records showing the internet presence of Google online trackers. From the firm’s findings, Google owns over 49.9% of online trackers that are currently on the internet. This further strengthens previous reports about Google’s widespread use of cross-site tracking technology.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 tipped to feature much larger external display
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may address two of the biggest limitations of Samsung‘s otherwise excellent clamshell foldables. The 2023 model will reportedly feature a much larger external display and a new hinge technology to reduce the internal display crease. Ross Young, a display industry expert and the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, recently shared this information.
