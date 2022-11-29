Read full article on original website
Google Keep dual-pane view coming to more Android tablets & foldables
Google Keep dual-pane view started rolling out to tablets and foldables in September. The rollout was quite limited, though. Now, however, the feature is more widely rolling out to both Android tablets and foldables, 9to5Google reports. The dual-pane view is a feature for the Keep app that allows users to...
Google rolling out group E2E encryption for Google messages
Earlier this year, Google announced that it’s going to bring E2E encryption to groups in Google Messages. Now, according to 9To5Google, the company is starting to roll this out, as some users are starting to see this functionality. E2E encryption is extremely important nowadays. Nobody wants to have their...
Google online trackers amount to nearly half of all internet trackers
Data analysis from VPN service provider Atlas VPN has come up with records showing the internet presence of Google online trackers. From the firm’s findings, Google owns over 49.9% of online trackers that are currently on the internet. This further strengthens previous reports about Google’s widespread use of cross-site tracking technology.
Google adds "Speaker labels" to the Pixel Recorder app
Google announced an interesting update for its voice recorder app during the Pixel 7 series launch in October. The company said the app would soon be able to identify multiple speakers and add voice labels for them in the recording transcript. Called “Speaker labels,” the new feature is now rolling out to users.
Guide to setting your Android for gaming
Did you know you can increase the rate at which your Android phone refreshes its screen image? This creates a much better visual feel for games. Animations will appear to be smoother and there will be a noticeable difference in gaming performance. Notice how it makes casino bingo games like those at Monopoly Casino even more fun to play.
Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, A40 & Tab S7 FE get November update
Samsung has released the November 2022 Android security patch for a few more Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE are all picking up the latest security update today. The November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already rolled out to Dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Calendar Notification app keeps your agenda in the notification shade
The Calendar Notification app is actually a really nifty application that also looks great. This app will add a calendar notification in your notification shade, and it can act as a widget of sorts. The Calendar Notification app keeps your agenda right next to your notifications. This may sound like...
Google's brings a ton of new features to Pixels, Wear OS & more ahead of the holidays
Google has announced its next Feature Drop for Pixel smartphones and other Google products, a bit earlier than usual. Normally, this would be announced on the first Monday of the month with the new security update. So it’s nice to see this coming a bit earlier. So what is...
Google One VPN rollout started for the Pixel 7 series
Some of you may recall that Google talked about Google One VPN during the Pixel 7 launch event. This was one of the features Google announced, but it was not available at launch. The company said that it’s “coming soon”. Wel. It seems like the Google One VPN rollout has started.
Spotify CEO says Apple "gives itself every advantage"
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has again attacked Apple amid the iPhone maker’s threats to remove the Twitter app from the App Store. Ek accused Apple of giving itself “every advantage” and “stifling innovation and hurting consumers.”. Spotify and Apple have been in a legal fight for...
Edifier W240TN Review: They're Simple, But In A Good Way
Edifier shows us that, sometimes, all you need are the essentials. Andriod Healines used these earbuds for about a month before writing this review. The premium earbuds market is full of so many wonderful devices, but it can sometimes have a high barrier to entry. The beyerdynamic FreeBYRD are fantastic premium earbuds (you can read our glowing review here), but, at $299, they’re pretty pricey if you’re just breaking into the premium earbuds market.
OnePlus is promising 4 OxygenOS updates, but there's bad news
OnePlus announced today that it is upping its software guarantees to four generations of major OS updates, and five years of security patches. But there is a catch here. Actually, there’s a couple of catches. OnePlus mentions that this is for “selected devices” and it’s only for devices that...
Stadia hardware refunds are now being sent out to consumers
Did someone Stadia hardware refunds? The once praised cloud game streaming service, now nearly defunct, is making its way through the refund processing for all its customers. Last month, Google started sending out the refunds for game purchases, and more recently it looks like Google has begun refunding non-Stadia Pro subscriptions made through the Stadia app. Such as Ubisoft+.
The Nothing Phone (1) will get the Android 13 beta soon
The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most anticipated Android phones of the year, and it delivered on its promise of being unique. However, now that the hype has died down, Nothing phone users are looking forward to Android 13 coming to the device. Thanks to 91Mobiles, we know that the Android 13 beta is coming to the Nothing Phone (1).
Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, resolves the App Store misunderstanding
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook have mended their differences. The two CEOs recently met at the latter’s headquarters in California and set things right. Musk said they had a “good conversation” during the meeting and resolved the App Store “misunderstanding.”. Earlier this...
LinkedIn's Focused Inbox will make your DMs less annoying
LinkedIn can be a great platform for connecting with business contacts across your industry. It has a DMs system that lets you directly contact and interact with people. According to Engadget, LinkedIn has a new Focused Inbox that will help make the messaging experience on LinkedIn better. The next message...
Discord launches server subscriptions for server owners
Discord server subscriptions are now in place, allowing server owners to add a subscription to their server for users to become a part of it. This new feature makes it possible to bring in some extra income and can be a nice little way earn supplemental income on the side. The nice thing here is that it provides server owners with an opportunity to make some cash.
Twitter is less safe under Elon Musk: former head of safety
Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, has said that the social media platform isn’t as safe since Elon Musk’s takeover as it was before. He hinted that Musk may have fired a little too many employees. The lack of experienced people in the policy and safety areas may hurt Twitter, according to Engadget. Roth was speaking at an event hosted by the Knight Foundation.
The new Echo Dot is already under $30!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that’s not stopping the new Echo Dot models from being discounted. Currently, both the Echo Dot 5th Gen and the Echo Dot with Clock 5th Gen are both on sale. These are great stocking stuffers, and a great smart speaker to add to your own home.
