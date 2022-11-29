Edifier shows us that, sometimes, all you need are the essentials. Andriod Healines used these earbuds for about a month before writing this review. The premium earbuds market is full of so many wonderful devices, but it can sometimes have a high barrier to entry. The beyerdynamic FreeBYRD are fantastic premium earbuds (you can read our glowing review here), but, at $299, they’re pretty pricey if you’re just breaking into the premium earbuds market.

1 DAY AGO