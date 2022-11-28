ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Erupting For First Time In 38 Years

By paige.boyd
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPQmP_0jQu0I1H00

For the first time since 1984, Mauna Loa , the largest active volcano in the world, is erupting.

An ashfall advisory is currently in effect on Hawaii’s Big Island until 10 am Hawaii–Aleutian Time (3 pm Eastern Standard Time) on Monday, Nov. 28. As reported by CNN , the Hawaii Tourism Authority tweeted that the eruption is not threatening downhill communities or flights to the Island. However, the National Weather Service says a “trace to less than one-quarter inch” of ashfall could accumulate in some areas as winds may carry fine ash and volcanic gas downwind.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory has received reports of lava overflowing into the southwest portion of the volcano’s caldera (crater). As of now, it does not serve as a threat to nearby communities. No evacuation orders have been made, but there are two shelters open as a precaution.

Click HERE for more details about the eruption.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘ https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217 ;;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocking out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy