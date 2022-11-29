The Marquette Law School has released a new poll showing that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the preferred nominee for Republican voters over former President Donald Trump. The results from the poll show that 60% of Republicans prefer DeSantis, to just 40% for Trump. Meanwhile, another poll showed that most Democrats do not want President Biden to seek re-election while also showing that between Biden and DeSantis, the two were tied among registered voters at 42% each.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO