WIBC.com
Do You Even Live In The Great State of Indiana If You Don’t Know The Hoosier Hop?
Do you even live in Indiana if you don’t know the Hoosier Hop? That was a question recently posed on social media. I didn’t know it, until now. If you’re unfamiliar with the Hoosier Hop…let’s review. What Is The Hoosier Hop?. The Hoosier Hop is...
English As a New Language: Being Part of a Changing Indiana
STATE WIDE–If you already teach or have a Bachelor’s degree, you could help provide a service that’s now much-needed in Indiana, teaching English to people who don’t know the language. It’s through a new program called Indiana Teachers of English Learners Licensure. The state is...
NWS: High Wind Gusts Friday, Cold Temps to Continue
STATEWIDE–Wind gusts are expected to reach between 40 and 50 mph at times Friday in portions of Indiana. The National Weather Service believes the strongest winds will be along and west of the I-69 corridor. “The best chances for strong wind gusts are in late in the afternoon to...
Governor Holcomb Hospitalized
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized. Governor Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday for what he thought was the flu, according to press secretary Erin Murphy. Holcomb was eventually diagnosed pneumonia and is undergoing treatment. Murphy says Holcomb is responding well to the treatment. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne...
New Poll Sees DeSantis as Preferred GOP Nominee Over Trump
The Marquette Law School has released a new poll showing that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the preferred nominee for Republican voters over former President Donald Trump. The results from the poll show that 60% of Republicans prefer DeSantis, to just 40% for Trump. Meanwhile, another poll showed that most Democrats do not want President Biden to seek re-election while also showing that between Biden and DeSantis, the two were tied among registered voters at 42% each.
St. John Police Officer Shoots at Off-Duty Hammond Police Officer
ST. JOHN, Ind. — An on-duty St. John Police Officer shot his gun at another off-duty police officer. The incident started early Tuesday morning around 2:30, when a St. John Police officer began to investigate an abandoned car on W. 93rd Avenue and Cline Avenue. While he was on...
