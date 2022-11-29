’Michel is delighted to announce its first venue in the Middle East. The vision of two-Michelin star Chef Michel Sarran, Croq’Michel is a premium restaurant concept dedicated to the beloved French staple, the famous Croque Monsieur. Located in Dubai Hills, and opening in early 2023, Croq’Michel has ambitious plans to become a firm favorite in the Emirates, following its immediate success in Paris and Toulouse, France. Ahead of the store opening, the brand will make its debut with a roving Food Truck, that will roll out across the UAE in December, first at the Rugby Sevens, before taking up residence at the cultural hub of Alserkal Avenue.

