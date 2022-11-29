Read full article on original website
STEP INTO A TREEMENDOUS FESTIVE SEASON WITH ANANTARA DOWNTOWN DUBAI
Guests pine-ing for a traditional Christmas will find plenty to celebrate in downtown this festive season. Presenting a programme of exciting events to entertain all ages, Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel will bring together people from all across the world for a wonderful Christmas and New Year. From the beginning of...
NEW RESTAURANT & LOUNGE ONZE DISRUPTS DUBAI’S CULINARY LANDSCAPE
ONZE brings its daring and highly-anticipated new menu to one of Dubai’s most iconic locations at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Nestled next to The Park Hyatt Dubai, ONZE is a visual treat that has a beautiful art installation of flying birds hanging from the restaurant’s striking 30 metre high ceiling. Lush green interiors and a bold colour palette that represents the vibrant cultures of Japan and Peru create a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests.
EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE BEACHFRONT ESCAPE WITH JA
Dubai’s Largest Experience Resort, JA The Resort in Jebel Ali Beach Dubai is offering its guests the perfect tranquil beachfront escape, just in time for the season’s festivities with several new developments and enhancements soon to be unveiled at JA Palm Tree Court. Surrounded by expansive green gardens,...
GLITTERING HOLIDAY NIGHTS AT THE DUBAI OPERA
Celebrate the season with glittering holiday nights at the Dubai Opera’s grandest dining establishments. Belcanto and Eden Bar are hosting Christmas feasts and New Year’s Eve parties that are dialling up the vintage glam for the most memorable festivities. Whether it’s the opulent theatre vibe at Belcanto or the delicious breeziness of an al fresco evening at Eden, these are truly magical settings for the most wonderful time of the year.
TWO-MICHELIN STAR CHEF MICHEL SARRAN BRINGS CROQ’MICHEL TO DUBAI
’Michel is delighted to announce its first venue in the Middle East. The vision of two-Michelin star Chef Michel Sarran, Croq’Michel is a premium restaurant concept dedicated to the beloved French staple, the famous Croque Monsieur. Located in Dubai Hills, and opening in early 2023, Croq’Michel has ambitious plans to become a firm favorite in the Emirates, following its immediate success in Paris and Toulouse, France. Ahead of the store opening, the brand will make its debut with a roving Food Truck, that will roll out across the UAE in December, first at the Rugby Sevens, before taking up residence at the cultural hub of Alserkal Avenue.
EIGHT SIGNATURE CAKESICLE FLAVOURS TO COMMEMORATE THE UAE’S 51ST NATIONAL DAY
Exclusive luxury online cake shop, The Cake Boutique by Waldorf Astoria hotel DIFC is expanding its uber-rich offerings to include a selection of cakesicles in 8 signature flavours. Recognised for their decadent and opulent cakes designed by talented award-winning cake artist and designer, Beth Lauren’s exquisite storytelling through cake designs...
SIX SENSES ZIGHY BAY APPOINTS ARMAND THIEBLEMONT AS DIRECTOR OF SUSTAINABILITY
Nothing keeps a purpose driven more than one’s passion and for Six Senses Zighy Bay, its Armand’s passion for sustainability that drives the team in line with Six Senses brand’s goals. Despite graduating in Business Administration from Paris and an MBA in Digital Transformation and Leadership from...
SUITE ME WORLD CUP AT ME DUBAI
Dubai’s winter season is in full swing and the city is alive with the excitement of the world cup as football mania begins to sweep all hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars in the country. ME Dubai has got its guests covered with a super attractive offer that will allow football fans to watch the game in style.
FOOTBALL BUT MAKE IT CHIC AT ST. TROP, WALDORF ASTORIA, DIFC
If you’re looking for somewhere unique to catch all the games of the most-anticipated sporting event of the year, then look no further than the super chic. St. Trop at Waldorf Astoria DIFC, who will be showing all matches on a big 4 x 3 metre screen for the entirety of the tournament. In addition, VIP booths are available with private screens for the ultimate football experience.
THE HEART OF EUROPE OPENS DOORS TO ITS LUXURY ISLAND HOTEL
The Kleindienst Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its uber-luxury hotel, Cote d’Azur Monaco. On this occasion, specially invited visitors got to experience a one-of-its-kind sunset beach party, a unique culinary experience with food and beverages from the French Riviera, as well as an exciting evening, giving them a taste of what lies in store. Situated at The Heart of Europe on the World Island, Dubai it promises an opulent vacation experience like no other. Guests of the resort were able to enjoy French Riviera vibes and a combination of the best of Monaco & Cote d’Azur in one place – creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience!
RING IN THE NEW YEAR AND PARTY TO THE BACKDROP OF THE BEST FIREWORK DISPLAY IN TOWN
Attiko, Dubai’s hottest high energy lounge located on the 31st floor of the newly opened W Dubai Mina Seyahi, will be saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming the new year with a bang. Meaning “the attic,” attiko is fittingly located at the rooftop of the hotel and offers extended...
“DIRIYAH. THE CITY OF EARTH.” OPENS AT-TURAIF AND BUJAIRI TERRACE TO THE PUBLIC
Diriyah. The City of Earth. begins a new chapter in its history as At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the original home of the Al Saud family, and the seat of governance of the First Saudi State, opens its doors to the public for the first time on the 4th of December 2022. The opening season will include a vibrant public program of events, performances, and activities for all visitors to experience which will celebrate and bring the heritage site and birthplace of the Kingdom to life.
CULINARY STARS DESCEND ON ABU DHABI FOR 50 BEST’S EXCLUSIVE DINING SERIES
It’s destination Abu Dhabi for food lovers across the Middle East and beyond come late January 2023, as 50 Best curates a series of unique dining experiences that is as extraordinary as it is extensive. The 50 Best Signature Sessions see some of the finest chefs from across the world, as well as leading culinary figures in the MENA region, join forces with local chefs and restaurants in the UAE capital from Friday 27th January through to Wednesday 1st February.
UK ARTIST SOPHIE TEA TAKES OVER THE PENTHOUSE OF HYDE HOTEL DUBAI
What’s the tea at Hyde Hotel Dubai? International trailblazing artist Sophie Tea is transforming Hyde Hotel’s penthouse into a Hydden Gem, a creative haven for modern travellers featuring her whimsical masterpieces. Connoisseurs can also enjoy her art displayed across the hotel as well at a Sophie Tea themed high tea at Cleo.
THE NEWLY OPENED WALDORF ASTORIA KUWAIT WINS “NATIONAL HOTEL PROJECT OF THE YEAR”
As they continue to garner international industry recognition, Kuwait’s development projects remain an industry benchmark of opulence, exhibiting superior standards of design excellence, construction quality, and world-class delivery. In this regard, world-renowned media and business intelligence platform, MEED, recently revealed the national winners of its prestigious annual MEED Projects Awards, crowning the State’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel as “National Hotel Project of the year in Kuwait – 2022”.
OSSIANO’S AWARD-WINNING CHEF GREGOIRE BERGER MEETS ENRIQUE OLVERA AND THEIR EXCEPTIONAL TEAM
To conclude Ossiano’s year of critically acclaimed collaborations with some of the world’s greatest chefs, Chef Gregoire Berger will join forces with the Casamata team, a collection of distinct hospitality projects – helmed by chef Olvera- anchored in one common objective: “to share our Mexican identity, by creating world-class experiences that reflect our heritage with pride”. Enrique Olvera will be accompanied by chefs Jesús Durón (Pujol), Gustavo Garnica (Cosme), and Huerik Palos who will be executing Damian’s classic desserts.
HOTEL AND PRIVATE MEMBERS’ CLUB, THE NED, OPENS IN DOHA ALONG THE AL CORNICHE WATERFRONT
Membership Collective Group (NYSE: MCG) opens its doors to The Ned Doha in Qatar, its third Ned hotel and members’ club and its first location in the Middle East. Founded in London in 2017, The Ned expanded in the summer of 2022 to include The Ned NoMad in New York, and now The Ned Doha opens in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
