Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Man accused of violating order of protection with alleged social media threats
The Erie County District Attorney's office says Weslee Thomas, 24, was arraigned on charges of criminal contempt and harassment.
WKBW-TV
Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
Irving man accused of repeatedly harassing victims through social media
An Irving man is accused of repeatedly harassing multiple victims through social media. He faces multiple charges in separate cases.
Former dog daycare worker sentenced for dog's death
A former dog daycare worker will spend time in jail for beating a dog in his care to death in 2019. Jarrod Dillman also admitted to trying a rob a bank the day after his guilty plea to aggravated animal cruelty.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Threatens Woman With Knife During Big Lots Shoplifting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a shoplifting at our local Big Lots store. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the Brooklyn Square retailer on Saturday. Following an investigation, it was alleged that Zachary Wilson...
Why no cameras, why Tops shooter was cleaned-up before court appearance
“We strenuously argued for cameras to be allowed,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn on WBEN. “The defense attorneys objected to it.” The judge ruled with the defense and did not allow them as the Tops shooter entered a guilty plea.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
Homeless woman accused of bringing drugs in Genesee County Jail
She was held on cash bail and is scheduled to reappear in City of Batavia Court
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge at anti-gun event
He's currently free on $20,000 bail.
Buffalo Doggy Daycare Worker Sentenced To Jail For Beating Dog To Death
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Buffalo man was sentenced yesterday, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. The 26-year-old man will serve 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation for the deadly beating. Jarrod Dillman pleaded guilty to one felony count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals on November 6, 2019. He is also prohibited from owning a pet or caring for any animals for the next 5 years.
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
wellsvillesun.com
Walt Mackney to serve as Undersheriff to new Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello
Allegany County Sheriff-Elect Scott Cicirello announced today that he has chosen retired New York State Police Senior Investigator Walter D. Mackney to serve as Undersheriff when he assumes the office Jan. 1, 2023. Sheriff-elect Cicirello said, “Mackney is detail-oriented with strong leadership skills and a 43 year history in law...
Buffalo man sentenced on animal cruelty charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday after causing the death of a dog while working at a dog daycare business, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jarrod Dillman, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. As […]
Three scenarios face teen accused of deadly 33 crash
A judge will hear arguments to determine which of three scenarios the teen accused of causing the deadly crash on the 33 last month will face.
Attorney General James sues Orleans County nursing home for years of fraud, resident neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James was in Buffalo on Tuesday to announce the filing a lawsuit against a nursing home in Albion for years of financial fraud that resulted in significant resident neglect and harm. Read more here:
Man serving 32-to-life admits to attempted assault of jail deputy
He'll be sentenced on February 15.
erienewsnow.com
New Clues Hope To Identify Victim Found Buried Along Local Hiking Trail
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – New clues about an unidentified female victim, found buried in a shallow grave along a hiking trail in northern Chautauqua County, were released on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released images of clothing, worn by the unidentified woman who was discovered by...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York
Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
