Hamburg, NY

WKBW-TV

Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Allegedly Threatens Woman With Knife During Big Lots Shoplifting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a shoplifting at our local Big Lots store. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the Brooklyn Square retailer on Saturday. Following an investigation, it was alleged that Zachary Wilson...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Doggy Daycare Worker Sentenced To Jail For Beating Dog To Death

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Buffalo man was sentenced yesterday, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. The 26-year-old man will serve 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation for the deadly beating. Jarrod Dillman pleaded guilty to one felony count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals on November 6, 2019. He is also prohibited from owning a pet or caring for any animals for the next 5 years.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

96.1 The Breeze

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

