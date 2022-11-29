IGLS, Austria (AP) — Madeleine Egle won a women’s luge World Cup race Saturday to lead the Austrians’ dominant season-opening showing on home ice, while Emily Sweeney of the U.S. finished second in the women’s race to match her best finish on the circuit in five years. Austria also took golds in men’s doubles and the first-ever World Cup running of a women’s doubles race. The Austrians grabbed five of the day’s nine medals. Egle had the fastest time in both women’s singles heats and prevailed in 1 minute, 19.188 seconds. Sweeney was second in 1:19.404 and Germany’s Julia Taubitz was third in 1:19.436. It was Sweeney’s best World Cup finish since winning a sprint race at Winterberg, Germany, in November 2017. Ashley Farquharson was seventh, Summer Britcher was ninth and Brittney Arndt was 19th for the U.S. women.

