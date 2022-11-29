Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
FIRST ALERT: High winds Friday night and Saturday as another strong cold front tracks through
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chilly day ahead. Mostly cloudy this morning will give way to more sun this afternoon. It’ll take longer for the lake effect clouds to clear out east of Cleveland. High temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Still a bit blustery this morning, but not...
Winter is coming: Temps plummeting ahead of snow
Wind and rain switch over to cold temperatures and lake effect snow as we transition from November into December.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong, gusty winds tonight and Wednesday; heavy rain arrives overnight
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will pass through northeast Ohio early Wednesday morning. Numerous showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will move in after midnight. The rain may be heavy enough to wake up light sleepers. Winds will pick up over the next few hours.
Power restored for most, 2,500+ outages reported in rain, high wind speeds
Over 2,500 people are without power throughout the Valley in the midst of bad weather Wednesday morning.
putinbaydaily.com
Gale Force Winds and Low Water Return
URGENT – MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY. LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY. For the...
Traffic alert: Water main break on city’s west side
Drivers on Thursday morning should avoid Puritas Avenue at Grayton Road because of a water main break.
Wind Advisory issued for counties east of Cuyahoga
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, and Lake counties until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
WLBT
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
I-90 reopens in Euclid after crash stalls traffic
Traffic is blocked in both directions of I-90 after a crash in Euclid Tuesday afternoon.
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours. Store employees reported that no one was...
cleveland19.com
Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single car crash early Thursday morning made quite the mess in an Old Brooklyn neighborhood. 19 News on the 2700 Block of Ralph Avenue saw damage to a street light, power lines and a fire hydrant, causing the block to fill with water. Cleveland Public...
Holiday heart syndrome: Doctors warning about this ‘perfect storm’
Before diving into your tasty holiday feast and spiked egg nog, doctors are sending out a warning about a potential threat to your heart.
Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process
CLEVELAND — How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?. Here in Northeast Ohio, many of us are participating in and benefiting from a very important water cycle that all centers around Lake Erie. 3News Senior Meteorologist Matt Wintz recently got an inside look at the people and systems making it all flow.
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
