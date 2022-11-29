Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Lots of clouds this week with a little rain possible. Watching Friday for snow.
This Evening: Lots of clouds with a few passing light showers. Temps in the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows of 33-36. Winds: Variable 5 mph. Tuesday: Lots of clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak returning with snow slide, food trucks, free skating and more
(WXYZ) — Grab your mittens and get ready for some outdoor fun this winter as the 2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is set to return in February. Organizers announced that the free festival will run Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February...
Tv20detroit.com
NB & SB I-75 closing this weekend in Southwest Detroit for bridge work
I-75 will close in both directions in Southwest Detroit this weekend for work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project. According to the state, northbound and southbound I-75 will close starting at 9 p.m. on Friday between Sringwells and Clark St. for girder placement for the bridge and U.S. port of entry ramp.
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit approaching less than $3 per gallon
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to drop to an average not seen in nearly a year. According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit are down to $3.29 per gallon on average, about 17 cents less than last week and 3 cents less than this time last year.
Tv20detroit.com
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit veterinarian dies after crash
A well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend. Dr. John Hermann of the Mobile Vet Clinic died Sunday, the clinic announced on Facebook. "PLEASE give us time to figure everything out. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for more information. We...
Tv20detroit.com
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
(WXYZ) — It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette Universit found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
Tv20detroit.com
Paratransit issues cause concern for Detroit riders with disabilities, mayor plans to act
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A looming transit crisis could potentially impact 130,000 Detroiters with disabilities. The city told 7 Action News without a contract in place, a 70% reduction in paratransit services could begin Jan. 1. Detroiter Lisa Franklin says she has spent years using a wheelchair. She’s also relied...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Popeyes location shut down after viral cockroach video
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Management at a Popeyes location near E Warren and Conner shut down their store temporarily after a video showed roaches crawling all over to go orders. Tuesday, the doors to the location were locked and a sign was up that read "Closed due to Maintenance" as cleaning crews worked inside.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's west side hit by another brazen act of burnouts and donuts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Illegal street racing, burnouts, and donuts continue to be a major concern for Detroiters. The police say most of these reckless drivers come from outside the city to perform such illegal stunts. This comes after another brazen incident unfolded on the city's west side during the...
Tv20detroit.com
Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in the county set to open Sunday night for people in need. The Macomb County Winter Shelter was started by Kathy Goodrich in 2002. After Goodrich...
Tv20detroit.com
Uber driver recounts horrific moment of being carjacked on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Carjacking continues to be a major concern for folks in metro Detroit, especially for ride-share drivers targeted under the pretense of hailing a ride. 7 Action News spoke with an Uber driver who says after becoming a victim, his life will never be the same. "I...
Tv20detroit.com
Learn about the new security and light installations at Noel Night downtown this year
DETROIT — Saturday night Downtown Detroit was full of the holiday spirit and bright lights at the 48th annual Noel Night. The event was the first one since 2020 due to the pandemic and this year there was increased security to ensure a peaceful night. Detroit Police Commander Melissa...
Tv20detroit.com
Wallace leads No. 19 Kentucky past Michigan 73-69 in London
LONDON (AP) — Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 73-69 victory over Michigan at the O2 Arena in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams. Wallace was 4 of 4 on 3-point shooting with...
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan hopes to use emergency powers to stop paratransit services cuts
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit could be headed toward a transit crisis for hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities. The city council voted against a new contract with Transdev which would lead to big cuts in paratransit services. To put this in perspective, paratransit services are used by...
Tv20detroit.com
Southwest Solutions and City of Detroit renovate two buildings preserving affordable housing units
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Historic Savannah apartment building dates back to 1926. It has been completely renovated and at the end of this month, residents who have been relocated during construction will move back in. That includes Theresa Riley, who will be back in her home in time for...
Tv20detroit.com
Family pleads for answers after young woman found dead on Pontiac sidewalk
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a suspect they say shot a 22-year-old Pontiac woman and left her for dead on a sidewalk. It happened early Sunday morning on W. Columbia Avenue near Cherrylawn Drive. Oakland County sheriff's deputies were responding...
Tv20detroit.com
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city. The Detroit City Council green lit the deal with Amazon back in October 2020. The fulfillment center was supposed to...
Tv20detroit.com
Fined for calling 911? Drama brews in Eastpointe over proposed ordinance
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — How many calls for emergency services are too much? The Eastpointe City Council is looking into an ordinance that aims to set a limit. Call too much and you might just get a bill for police services, if it is passed. It is controversial, dividing...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in custody in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting in Greektown after an alleged elevator confrontation has been taken into custody. The shooting happened on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown. Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn man charged for antisemetic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp preschool
BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn with two counts of ethnic intimidation. Police say Friday morning at approximately 8:57 a.m., while outside of a preschool and Synagogue in Bloomfield Township, Chokr made antisemitic and racist threats to parents, children and security personnel.
