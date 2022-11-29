ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

NB & SB I-75 closing this weekend in Southwest Detroit for bridge work

I-75 will close in both directions in Southwest Detroit this weekend for work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project. According to the state, northbound and southbound I-75 will close starting at 9 p.m. on Friday between Sringwells and Clark St. for girder placement for the bridge and U.S. port of entry ramp.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?

(WXYZ) — It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette Universit found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Popeyes location shut down after viral cockroach video

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Management at a Popeyes location near E Warren and Conner shut down their store temporarily after a video showed roaches crawling all over to go orders. Tuesday, the doors to the location were locked and a sign was up that read "Closed due to Maintenance" as cleaning crews worked inside.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit's west side hit by another brazen act of burnouts and donuts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Illegal street racing, burnouts, and donuts continue to be a major concern for Detroiters. The police say most of these reckless drivers come from outside the city to perform such illegal stunts. This comes after another brazen incident unfolded on the city's west side during the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in the county set to open Sunday night for people in need. The Macomb County Winter Shelter was started by Kathy Goodrich in 2002. After Goodrich...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Wallace leads No. 19 Kentucky past Michigan 73-69 in London

LONDON (AP) — Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 73-69 victory over Michigan at the O2 Arena in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams. Wallace was 4 of 4 on 3-point shooting with...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tv20detroit.com

Mayor Duggan hopes to use emergency powers to stop paratransit services cuts

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit could be headed toward a transit crisis for hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities. The city council voted against a new contract with Transdev which would lead to big cuts in paratransit services. To put this in perspective, paratransit services are used by...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family pleads for answers after young woman found dead on Pontiac sidewalk

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a suspect they say shot a 22-year-old Pontiac woman and left her for dead on a sidewalk. It happened early Sunday morning on W. Columbia Avenue near Cherrylawn Drive. Oakland County sheriff's deputies were responding...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn man charged for antisemetic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp preschool

BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn with two counts of ethnic intimidation. Police say Friday morning at approximately 8:57 a.m., while outside of a preschool and Synagogue in Bloomfield Township, Chokr made antisemitic and racist threats to parents, children and security personnel.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

