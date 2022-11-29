Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the extension by Cisco of its mobile calling capability Webex Go to the UK, for somewhat obvious reasons. Anything that makes it easier for employees to connect, collaborate, and do their jobs in an efficient manner is a welcome addition in today’s fast-paced workplace, especially one that is increasingly distributed. The extension by Cisco of Webex Go to the UK after its rollout here in the U.S. a year ago is a logical next step.

