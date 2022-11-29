Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
BMW files NFT & Metaverse trademark applications
The recent trademark filed by BMW suggests the company’s plans to move into the metaverse space. In 2018, the company filed ‘i9’ trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. BMW has previously filed a trademark application for the name ‘Silent Shadow.’. After the Japanese...
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
todaynftnews.com
Sales increased by 191% with Polygon NFT, reaction to MATIC Price
Crypto analytics platform reports Polygon-based NFTs saw a 191% increase in sales since September 2022. Polygon has integrated its power into massive web2 companies including Starbucks, Reddit, and Instagram. CoinMarketCap ranks Polygon in the tenth position for one of the most valuable crypto assets. According to the cryptocurrency analytics portal,...
todaynftnews.com
NFTb exchange announces KYC requirements for new and existing users
NFTb exchange announces KYC requirements for new as well as existing users in order to verify their IDs by January 15, 2023. Users are required to get their identities verified by the date mentioned, and in return, NFTb will airdrop KYC’d users 200 NFTb tokens, equivalent to $2 USD.
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Lists TKG in Its Innovation Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TKG on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the TKG/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-30 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit TKG for trading at 2022-11-29 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for TKG...
todaynftnews.com
The most relatable wearables collection in Decentraland-Woodies NFTs
The whole line of generative NFT wearables from Web3 entertainment business Woodies is now available as Linked Wearables in Decentraland. According to Richard Powazynski, co-founder of Woodies, owners can now see their Woodie as an animated figure in Decentraland. Because each Woodie is unique, each Woodie represents your individuality and...
todaynftnews.com
Phantom announces going multi-chain with Polygon & Ethereum blockchains
Phantom has shown interest in supporting Polygon and Ethereum blockchains. Centralized exchanges have become less popular owing to FTX collapse. Phantom has announced adding increased support to view multimedia non-fungible tokens. Phantom, the key self-custody wallet created on Solana, aims to grow support for assets on both Polygon and Ethereum....
TechRadar
IT managers think they have the right tech for hybrid working - but workers disagree
A huge proportion (78%) of IT decision makers (ITDMs) believe that their company provides sufficient equipment for hybrid working, whilst around 20% of employees appear to contradict this view by still using their own personal IT equipment for their job. Over 3000 people were surveyed by printer and camera maker...
todaynftnews.com
NFT Revolution Will Be Driven by Ledger’s Curated Art Collection
The Ledger NFT Art Collection was unveiled during Art Basel Miami and consists of a constantly expanding collection of NFT artworks that have been selected by the organization’s chief of staff Jean-Michel Pailhon. Ledger will curate the collection to include both the most talented painters as well as budding...
futurumresearch.com
Cisco Extends Webex Go, its Native Mobile Calling Capability, to the UK
Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the extension by Cisco of its mobile calling capability Webex Go to the UK, for somewhat obvious reasons. Anything that makes it easier for employees to connect, collaborate, and do their jobs in an efficient manner is a welcome addition in today’s fast-paced workplace, especially one that is increasingly distributed. The extension by Cisco of Webex Go to the UK after its rollout here in the U.S. a year ago is a logical next step.
todaynftnews.com
Ethereum-based operator filter is made available by the OpenSea team
According to the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, changes on the EVN chains for various blockchains have gone live, and developers must use the Operator Filter on Ethereum to enforce their fees. According to the new regulation that OpenSea adopted, every project that starts on these chains before January 2 of...
Benzinga
Kevin O'Leary On Why Blockchain Will Reveal Truth Behind FTX Collapse: 'It's Going To Come Clean'
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary has recently spoken about doing business with the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX, and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. During a recent interview, O'Leary said that he was surprised by the collapse of FTX, but said the truth about the company...
todaynftnews.com
Burn Ghost raises $3.1 million for a gaming platform that rewards players with NFTs
A casual games-focused startup recently raised $3 million in funding. The seed round was co-led by Bitkraft Ventures and DraftKings, the platforms founded by game industry veterans. Burn Ghost will be focusing on simple, approachable casual games that are equipped with a skill component to them. In a recent revelation,...
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea Announced Revamped Categories Experience
OpenSea has developed a new and better form of category experience for its users. It has an addition of amazing new categories and tags for the artist. New Categories include Gaming, Membership, PFPs, and Sports Collectibles. These will help artists to highlight their works better. OpenSea is going to launch...
todaynftnews.com
NFTs in real life! Digital collectibles are shaping physical experiences
A brand new location between the Roosevelt Hotel and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is calling itself unique. The Dancing Seahorse Club provides members-only perks like unique access to its very own event space and personal concert experiences. The music-based startup has chosen to provide lifetime advantages to those who own its NFTs.
todaynftnews.com
Internet browser Mozilla announces acquisition of Active Replica; Goes all-in on metaverse
In a recent announcement, the legendary web developer and internet browser Mozilla made an announcement regarding the acquisition of Active Replica as a segment of its Hubs creator ecosystem in order to enhance digital experiences in the metaverse. Active Replica, an immersive experience developer, is joining the Hubs creator platform...
todaynftnews.com
After acquiring Genie, Uniswap launches its own NFT aggregator
Decentralized exchange Uniswap, on November 30, announced that from now users can trade NFTs on its native protocol. The function will display non-fungible tokens collections for the purpose of sale on platforms such as Sudoswap, NFT20, OpenSea, X2Y2, LooksRare, Foundation, NFTX and Larva Labs. According to the statement, to provide...
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden enforces creator projects for its Solana NFT Projects
Solana Marketplace Magic Eden has also hinted to its users via Twitter on 1st December 2022 that it is introducing a new OCP feature. OCP is the Open Creator Protocol, a system to enforce creator royalties. It is built on top of Solana’s SPL managed-token standards. OCP mainly supports...
Phone Arena
Source inside Apple reveals the new name of the operating system for its VR/AR headset
It was back in November 2017 when we first mentioned the name reality Operating System (rOS) in a story. A leak revealed that this would be the name of the software Apple would use to run its smart glasses. At the time, there were no rumors about a mixed-reality headset that is expected to cost somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000.
TechRadar
Apple is set to release its Meta Quest Pro rival in 2023, but it could be too late
It looks like we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foray into virtual reality. There are multiple headsets in production, which will run on the newly-christened ‘xrOS’, according to a new article on Bloomberg from well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman. xrOS is...
