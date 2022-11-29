Read full article on original website
Auto fire extends to residence in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of […] The post Auto fire extends to residence in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday
FALMOUTH – The 59th annual Falmouth Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, December 4. The parade, organized by the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, will begin at noon at the intersection of Dillingham Ave and Davis Straits before moving along Main Street and finishing at the Falmouth Village Green. Residents are advised that parking along […] The post Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Yarmouth Police remember Officer Brad Erickson 22 years after line of duty death
YARMOUTH – Twenty-two years ago today—Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson was killed in the line of duty while directing traffic at a road-improvement project in Barnstable. At approximately 2:30 PM on December 1, 2000, Patrol Officer Erickson, age 60, was struck by a fully loaded heavy construction vehicle and transported to Cape […] The post Yarmouth Police remember Officer Brad Erickson 22 years after line of duty death appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano sworn in at ceremony Wednesday
CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department held a ceremony at noon Wednesday. A proclamation was presented for retiring Chief David DePasquale. Fire Chief Justin Tavano was sworn in as the departments new Chief of Department. In addition, Ryan Clarke was sworn in as Deputy Fire Chief, Ryan Holmes was sworn in as a Captain, Tim […] The post Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano sworn in at ceremony Wednesday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bulletin: Falmouth officials responding to reported plane crash at Falmouth Airport
FALMOUTH – Emergency officials are responding to a report of a plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark. Initial reports say a single engine plane went into the trees near the airpark shortly after 3 PM Friday afternoon. Firefighters had to extricate the two occupants of the plane from the wreckage. Rescuers called for two medevacs […] The post Bulletin: Falmouth officials responding to reported plane crash at Falmouth Airport appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. A victim arrived at the Falmouth Police station about 10 PM. Rescuers transported the victim by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available. The post Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Provincetown Police seek suspect in hit & run crash
PROVINCETOWN – On Thursday December 1, 2022, at approximately 9:30am Officers responded to a report of an accident with property damage at Stop and Shop parking lot. The vehicle, pictured below, struck a parked vehicle and left the scene. The involved vehicle is possibly an older model green Ford Ranger. Any information for the vehicle […] The post Provincetown Police seek suspect in hit & run crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
A CHILD OF HYTOWN
HN NOTES: **** HN was off duty for a couple of days this week and I’m very proud to share why… (btw, I’ll be back out working later, gathering news today and in the days to come. Thank you for your patience!) So, this just happened yesterday – my child, Isle Mariel Bastille, delivered an impressive and well received dissertation, highlighting her years of neurological research and findings in front of a room full of scientists at Harvard Medical (which was also broadcast on Zoom). The following video highlights my daughter’s defense of her findings and contributions to the medical field. (Harvard, and the medical field in general, are blessed to have her. She works VERY hard!) Isle Mariel is a Barnstable High School graduate. She was raised right here in Hyannis! She has studied and conducted neurological research at Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard Medical. Isle Mariel also occasionally contributes to HN content. Recent examples of her Boston-based photography: – A GLIMPSE BEYOND OUR BRIDGES: Peaceful march on Boston City Hall… [HN PHOTOS] – HN PHOTO: MASKS ON! The following video contains highlights from today’s scientific presentation in case anyone is interested in seeing what a child of Hytown and HN was able to accomplish! To say we’re all proud is an understatement. [HN VIDEO – PRESS PLAY] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Dusty Springfield… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post A CHILD OF HYTOWN first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Strong winds cause scattered power outages
CAPE COD – Strong winds accompanying a fine squall line with a frontal passage caused scattered power outages. The largest outage was in Bourne where 778 Eversource customers lost power Wednesday evening. CWN will update this story as warranted. The post Strong winds cause scattered power outages appeared first on CapeCod.com.
TWO SUFFER LIFE-THREATENING TRUAMA AFTER SINGLE ENGINE PLANE CRASHES IN FALMOUTH
EAST FALMOUTH – Firefighters and police rushed to a plane crash with injuries at the Falmouth Airpark shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday – 12/2/2022. Both occupants of the single engine plane were entrapped and seriously injured. The Airpark was immediately closed to all air traffic except two incoming Medflight helicopters. A female passenger was extricated from the wreckage first and was described as in being in “priority two” condition but was later said to have life-threatening injuries, according to official media releases. She was flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A male passenger took a little longer to extricate. At about 3:48 p.m. the male passenger was removed from the wreckage and described as being in “priority one” condition. At about 4:09 p.m., the male patient was said to be suffering multi-system truama and was reportedly in “code 99” condition. Upon hearing his condition, a decision was made to transport him directly to Falmouth Hospital via ambulance. An incoming Medflight helicopter for the male patient was then diverted to land at Falmouth Hospital instead of the Airpark. The male’s patients injuries were later described as being life-threatening, according to the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments. There has been no official word on the make and model of the aircraft, or on what may have caused it to crash. But the plane’s registration number comes back to 1980 Mooney M20J out of East Falmouth. The M20J. According to online sources, the Mooney M20J is a fixed wing, piston powered, single propeller-driven aircraft designed for personal, civilian use. It seats four and features low wings with tricycle style landing gear. The Department of Environmental Protection was reportedly on scene at 4:11 p.m., according to radio traffic. The FAA will be investigating the cause of the crash and HN will provide official updates as they become available. [FFD photo/HN edits] The post TWO SUFFER LIFE-THREATENING TRUAMA AFTER SINGLE ENGINE PLANE CRASHES IN FALMOUTH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Barnstable Police investigating reported armed robbery in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported armed robbery late Thursday morning. The incident was reported near the JFK Library off Main Street. The suspect allegedly showed a firearm. An active investigation and search for the suspect is underway. CWN is continuing to check with Barnstable Police for further details. The post Barnstable Police investigating reported armed robbery in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne
BOURNE – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound in Bourne. The crash happened about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge around 9:15 AM Friday. There were reports two cars collided and a deer was struck in what may have been two separate incidents. Two people were reportedly transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital […] The post Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
