Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Meeting on Community Benefits
HYANNIS – An open meeting will be hosted on December 8 by Cape Cod Healthcare to go over their Community Benefits program. Residents are welcome to provide feedback and ask questions about the program, as the organization is seeking ways to improve their strategic implementation and identify the biggest health needs across the region. The […] The post Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Meeting on Community Benefits appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports
HYANNIS – An amendment has been made to a Massachusetts law regarding air travel and rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft in an attempt to aid regional airports. The update now allows airports not operated by MassPort to impose fees and certain requirements on rideshare services that move in and out of those facilities. […] The post State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Transportation Industry Still Hurting for Drivers
HYANNIS – At the national and local level, transportation services are in need of drivers this season as a pandemic-era decline in bus operators continues. Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Deputy Administrator Kathy Jensen said that to help attract drivers, they are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus paid after 90 days, as well as a […] The post Transportation Industry Still Hurting for Drivers appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Holtec Updating Permit to Potentially Allow Wastewater Discharge
PLYMOUTH – Holtec International is moving ahead with a permit modification that will potentially allow them to discharge wastewater from the Pilgrim nuclear Power Station decommissioning into Cape Cod Bay, though a timeline has not yet been set. David Noyes, Senior Compliance Officer with Holtec, said at the most recent meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning […] The post Holtec Updating Permit to Potentially Allow Wastewater Discharge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Authority Acquires Third New Vessel
FALMOUTH – A third vessel has been acquired to bolster the Steamship Authority’s aging fleet with the assistance of federal money from the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority. The roughly $5.5 million dollar purchase was made possible through a $28 million total agreement with the CCRTA, which Administrator Tom Cahir said is a necessary cost […] The post Steamship Authority Acquires Third New Vessel appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0