Read full article on original website
Related
wpln.org
Gov. Lee appeals to Congress to end COVID vaccine mandate affecting 800 Tennessee guardsmen
Gov. Bill Lee is leading Republican governors around the country, asking Congress to end a COVID vaccine mandate for the military as recruitment and retention are suffering. So far, no Tennessee guardsmen have been discharged from their duties, but hundreds are still refusing to get the vaccine. Nationally, the Guard...
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
wpln.org
Hunting season in Middle Tennessee
All over Middle Tennessee people are waking up before dawn and heading to fields and forests. Yes, hunting season is here. So who is hunting these days? How do folks get started? What are the best tips for hunting ethically? We’ll talk to local wildlife officials and hunters about the sport.
Comments / 0