The Monoprice Soundstage3 Portable—not to be confused with the similar-looking, less expensive Soundstage3—is a stylish Bluetooth speaker that, at $249.99, is priced to compete with some of our favorite models from JBL and Sony. But unlike those models, it is portable only in the sense that it can move from room to room—the speaker has no advertised IP rating, and is definitely designed specifically for use indoors. This, and the absence of an app, put the Soundstage3 Portable at a bit of a disadvantage compared with many recent competitors. The sound signature leans toward a flat-response delivery, with some added lows anchoring the mix—it’s a crisp, rich sound, but not for anyone seeking a deep bass approach. There’s nothing terribly wrong with the Soundstage3 Portable, but it feels like shortcuts were taken in various areas (particularly Bluetooth codec support), and ultimately, there are more compelling portable options in this price range.

1 DAY AGO