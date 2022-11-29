Read full article on original website
Toucan Security Floodlight Camera Review
The Toucan Security Floodlight Camera ($129.99) is a durable outdoor camera that offers accurate motion detection and uses a bright LED spotlight to deter unwanted visitors and light up your driveway or yard. It delivered sharp, colorful video in testing and was easy to install, but it lacks many of the features that you can get with competing outdoor security cameras. For more money, the $229.99 Lorex 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor Camera W881AAD-E is our top pick thanks to its color night vision, local recording, and intelligent alerts. For less, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro costs just $49.99 and works with lots of third-party smart home devices.
No, LastPass Didn't Expose Your Passwords
Yes, a LastPass website containing customer info was breached. But the hackers didn’t even come close to getting hold of your passwords. When you heard that LastPass got hacked, did your heart sink? Did you imagine that all your accounts and passwords had been captured by random hackers? If so, I have good news: Your passwords are safe. The breach involved the kind of customer information that any site must track, not the specialized and thoroughly encrypted vault that holds your passwords.
Drop Sense75 Review
As a supplier of premium mechanical keyboards and components for a highly engaged enthusiast community, Drop sweats the small stuff. The company, originally known as Massdrop, designs and collaborates with various brands to produce keyboards and audio gear based on fan feedback. You can argue that its latest flagship, the Sense75, is a window into exactly what keyboard enthusiasts look for in a luxury device. While the 75-percent-size board has some spiffy features you can see, like RGB underglow lighting and a knurled volume dial, the things that really make it stand out are subtler aspects of its construction. They affect the keyboard's typing feel and sound, and your ability to swap out its proprietary switches. With such attention to detail, the Drop Sense75 is an immaculate keyboard worthy of enthusiasts' adoration, but it comes at a breathtaking price—$349 for black and $399 for the "Polar" white model seen here. Keyboard illuminati need only apply.
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
Patriot Software Accounting Review
We’ve reviewed Patriot Software’s payroll processing website for several years. The company also has an integrated small business accounting service that we looked at for the first time this year. Patriot Software Accounting Premium lacks some of the features offered by competitors in this group, but it’s less expensive—by quite a bit in some cases. It supports customer, vendor, and product records, invoices and estimates, management of imported transactions, bill-tracking, and reports. The user experience is simple, clean, and understandable, both on desktop and on a mobile browser. The site incorporates some back-end accounting conventions that competitors tend to shun (like period closes and journal entries), but these aren’t mandatory. Finally, support is plentiful and useful.
Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
True to their name, usually aren’t designed for taking notes or sketching—their primary purpose is reading. With the Scribe, however, Amazon is switching gears with its first Kindle that lets you put pen to digital paper. Starting at $339.99, the Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch E Ink screen that's precise and fast enough to make jotting things down feel natural. It’s also great for reading comics and manga. It isn't quite suited for artists, and its unwieldy size limits its use for casual reading, but the Scribe has a sharper screen and is less expensive than the Onyx Boox Note Air 2 ($499.99) and the ReMarkable 2 ($399.99), two other noteworthy 10-inch readers. Ultimately, the Scribe doesn't unseat the small Paperwhite ($139.99) as our Editors' Choice winner for ebook readers, but it's a good alternative if you're looking for a Kindle that doubles as a notebook.
TP-Link Archer AX21 AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router Review
The TP-Link Archer AX21 ($99.99) won't wow you with features, and it's not the fastest router on the market, but it gives you Wi-Fi 6 technology for under $100 (well under, since we've seen it online for as little as $69.99). Armed with a quad-core CPU and 802.11ax circuitry, this dual-band router delivered good throughput and showed strong signal strength in our testing. It's a cinch to install and can be used in a mesh configuration, as well. The Archer is a good choice, though you'll get better all-around performance from our top pick among affordable Wi-Fi 6 routers, the ZTE AX3000 Pro.
Amazon Uses AI to Generate Animated Children's Stories
For those nights when the kids are sick of hearing the same bedtime stories, but you're too tired to make up your own, Amazon has introduced "Create with Alexa." Currently available only on Echo Show smart displays, the feature uses conversational and generative artificial intelligence to turn story dreams into animated reality.
STILL LIVE: Top-Notch Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Still Get
The year's top shopping holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, have technically come and gone. But a number of retailers are expanding their sales even more to make this a full Cyber Week. Some of the deals aren't quite as good as they were yesterday, but you can still save if you act fast. Peruse our picks among 13 essential categories below or use the drop-down table of contents above to go directly to the deals you want to see.
Beermkr Review
Ask any beer aficionado to choose between canned beer and a tall pint of freshly brewed craft beer and the answer will almost always be the latter. But unless you have a brewery close by, fresh-brewed beer can be hard to come by unless you decide to brew your own. Home brewing can be fun and rewarding, but it is also very time-consuming and requires lots of prep work and cleanup. Moreover, there’s always a strong possibility that you’ll inadvertently introduce contaminants to the brew that can ruin the batch, leaving you with nothing but foul-tasting suds for your efforts.
Corning's Latest Gorilla Glass Can Survive 6-Foot Drops
Corning has once again improved the strength of its Gorilla Glass, meaning more smartphone displays will survive drops on to hard surfaces such as concrete. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 was developed using a new glass composition which offers improved drop performance. Corning claims that Victus 2 can survive drops of up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) onto rough surfaces such as concrete. It can also survive drops of up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) onto surfaces like asphalt. At the some time, this new glass retains the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Review
In the world of tablets, Apple's iPad is generally regarded as the model to beat. Lenovo isn't content to let Apple sit atop the throne, however, and its new Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 (starting at $399.99) offers solid performance, a beautiful design, and a big, vibrant screen while selling for $50 less than Apple's base offering (and $100 less than its predecessor, the Gen 1). Lenovo's latest isn't quite as powerful as the iPad, but it's within striking distance. So while the iPad remains our Editor's Choice winner overall, the P11 Pro Gen 2 is a worthy alternative if you're looking for an Android tablet.
Monoprice Soundstage3 Portable Review
The Monoprice Soundstage3 Portable—not to be confused with the similar-looking, less expensive Soundstage3—is a stylish Bluetooth speaker that, at $249.99, is priced to compete with some of our favorite models from JBL and Sony. But unlike those models, it is portable only in the sense that it can move from room to room—the speaker has no advertised IP rating, and is definitely designed specifically for use indoors. This, and the absence of an app, put the Soundstage3 Portable at a bit of a disadvantage compared with many recent competitors. The sound signature leans toward a flat-response delivery, with some added lows anchoring the mix—it’s a crisp, rich sound, but not for anyone seeking a deep bass approach. There’s nothing terribly wrong with the Soundstage3 Portable, but it feels like shortcuts were taken in various areas (particularly Bluetooth codec support), and ultimately, there are more compelling portable options in this price range.
LastPass Suffers Another Breach, and This Time Customer Data Is Affected
The data breach LastPass suffered in August enabled a hacker to infiltrate the company again and steal customer information. On Wednesday, LastPass announced it was investigating the breach, which involved a third-party cloud storage service connected to company systems. “We have determined that an unauthorized party, using information obtained in...
Alexa Voice Remote Pro Review
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro ($34.99) is a new remote that works with any recent Fire TV device and adds a remote finder feature, two shortcut buttons, and a headphone pairing button. Disappointingly, however, it has the same press-and-speak microphone as the standard remote, meaning it falls short of the Roku Voice Remote Pro ($29.99), which incorporates a mid-field microphone that lets you control your Roku device without using your hands. This functionality is what sets the Roku Pro remote apart from the company's other remotes. Without a similar new feature in the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, there’s little reason to upgrade.
