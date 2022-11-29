EAST FALMOUTH – Firefighters and police rushed to a plane crash with injuries at the Falmouth Airpark shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday – 12/2/2022. Both occupants of the single engine plane were entrapped and seriously injured. The Airpark was immediately closed to all air traffic except two incoming Medflight helicopters. A female passenger was extricated from the wreckage first and was described as in being in “priority two” condition but was later said to have life-threatening injuries, according to official media releases. She was flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A male passenger took a little longer to extricate. At about 3:48 p.m. the male passenger was removed from the wreckage and described as being in “priority one” condition. At about 4:09 p.m., the male patient was said to be suffering multi-system truama and was reportedly in “code 99” condition. Upon hearing his condition, a decision was made to transport him directly to Falmouth Hospital via ambulance. An incoming Medflight helicopter for the male patient was then diverted to land at Falmouth Hospital instead of the Airpark. The male’s patients injuries were later described as being life-threatening, according to the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments. There has been no official word on the make and model of the aircraft, or on what may have caused it to crash. But the plane’s registration number comes back to 1980 Mooney M20J out of East Falmouth. The M20J. According to online sources, the Mooney M20J is a fixed wing, piston powered, single propeller-driven aircraft designed for personal, civilian use. It seats four and features low wings with tricycle style landing gear. The Department of Environmental Protection was reportedly on scene at 4:11 p.m., according to radio traffic. The FAA will be investigating the cause of the crash and HN will provide official updates as they become available. [FFD photo/HN edits] The post TWO SUFFER LIFE-THREATENING TRUAMA AFTER SINGLE ENGINE PLANE CRASHES IN FALMOUTH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO