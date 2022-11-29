Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Reveals “John Cena’s Guys” Included Two Current AEW Stars
EC3 originally joined WWE in 2009, appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT. At the time WWE’s third brand was still presented as a reality TV show, while John Cena took an interest in the young black and gold brand during this period. Cena’s interest in NXT famously...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: Damage Ctrl Member’s Neck Issues May Be More Serious Than They Seem
That could be bad. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know what one could mean. Some of them are a lot worse than others too, as someone could be hurt without knowing what is going on. There might be some hints behind the scenes though and that seems to be taking place again with a certain Monday Night Raw star.
wrestlingrumors.net
Personal Request: How Ronda Rousey Caused Controversial Name To Work Survivor Series
He was requested. There are all kinds of people who come together to make a wrestling show work and some of them do not get the attention they deserve. While the people in front of the cameras are the ones who matter the most, there are also people who are going to help put everything together behind the scenes. Now one of the more controversial ones has a bit better of an explanation.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff ‘Mind-Boggled’ By How Tony Khan Handled CM Punk During AEW All Out Media Scrum
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in utter disaster after CM Punk went full nuclear on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks. Things went awry from the very beginning, and AEW continues to recover from its effects even now. In fact, even Eric Bischoff can’t believe Tony Khan’s actions during the media scrum.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Big One: WWE High On Rhea Ripley, Speculation On Huge WrestleMania 39 Match
You need a big one. We are almost to the end of the year and that means it is almost time to start the Road To WrestleMania 39. The show is in less than five months and a show of that magnitude needs a huge card to back it up. WWE has to start planning things out far in advance and now they might have plans for one of the bigger title matches that could be taking place.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Wants To See Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring on November 27th at Big Time Wrestling, teaming with FTR to battle Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat’s first match since 2010. It’s still unclear whether Steamboat will return to AEW, but Tony Khan would welcome him back in any capacity.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing
AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
411mania.com
AEW’s Ricky Starks Praises Work of WWE’s Solo Sikoa
– AEW star Ricky Starks had high praise for WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa yesterday on his Twitter, writing, “Big fan. He’s a beast” Sikoa is coming off a main event appearance at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. At the premium live event, Solo Sikoa was...
wrestlingrumors.net
What Happened: More On Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Incident At Survivor Series
Like a slap in the face. Wrestling is a difficult sport to pull off as while it is an athletic endeavor and the wrestlers are having to do all kinds of things in front of a live audience, they also have to keep everyone else in the ring with them safe. That can occasionally go wrong, and now a top WWE star seems a little upset by something that went wrong during a major match.
PWMania
Tony Khan Recalls First Seeing Chris Jericho in the Same Match Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Did
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Ian Douglass of The Ringer about the first time he saw current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Khan previously stated that as a teenager, he was a huge wrestling fan and e-wrestling booker. Khan first saw Jericho perform around that time, while watching the WAR promotion in Japan.
411mania.com
Hangman Page Makes His Return on AEW Dynamite, Brawls With Jon Moxley
Hangman Page is back on AEW TV, making his return for the first time in a month on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Page come out to interrupt a promo by Jon Moxley, which led to a brawl between the two. Page has been off...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Claims Hulk Hogan Was Always A Great Worker
Hulk Hogan remains one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the history of the business. Despite that, Hogan managed to tarnish his legacy in a huge way thanks to his racist remarks and many other questionable decisions. While Hogan isn’t known to be the best worker, Chris Jericho thinks otherwise.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Dynamite Results – November 30, 2022
Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, Indiana. We’ll wrap up the month here as MJF should be here for the first time as World Champion. That alone should be a heck of a moment, but we also need to get more of the build towards Final Battle out of the way. There isn’t much set for the show but that should change this week. Let’s get to it.
Comments / 0