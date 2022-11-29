ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paris, OH

WKRC

CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Camper theft

On November 24, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a camper theft from Davis Camper Sales in northern Darke County. As a result of following up leads, Darke County Detectives, with the assistance of Portland Police Department and Jay County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana located the stolen trailer.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Jury finds man guilty of killing Germantown man

DAYTON — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Dayton man accused of murder in the killing of a Germantown man earlier this year. The Montgomery County Common Pleas jury found Christopher Debord guilty on all 16 charges he was facing, including aggravated murder. News Center 7 was in the courtroom Thursday for closing arguments and the verdict.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
PIQUA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Piqua man faces sentencing in Ross Co. for abduction and assault

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Piqua man returns to court today for sentencing in the 2020 abduction of a woman who said she was assaulted and held at knifepoint. In 2020, Johnathon K. Curtis of Piqua was charged with abduction and felonious assault. In April of 2020, deputies with...
PIQUA, OH
WKRC

Police seek help to identify suspect, vehicle in shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are seeking help to identify and locate an alleged suspect who exchanged gunfire with subjects in a vehicle in downtown Cincinnati. According to a press release, last Monday afternoon, at 1820 Walnut Street, people in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a suspect walking on the street. The vehicle was struck.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
HAMILTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
RICHMOND, IN
WKRC

Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
COVINGTON, KY

