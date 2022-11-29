Read full article on original website
Man robs local bank with note; Police seek information from public for identity of suspect
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) social media page. The robbery occurred at the LCNB branch on...
WKRC
CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
Grand Jury indicts man believed to be involved in fatal shooting
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted a man believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in October, according to a spokesperson with the Cincinnati Police Department. On Oct. 14th, around 3:49 p.m., District Three Officers as well as Cincinnati Fire Department Personnel responded to the...
Man shot in Springfield: Police seek video
Over the course of the investigation, police say they have been informed there may be video of the incident.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Camper theft
On November 24, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a camper theft from Davis Camper Sales in northern Darke County. As a result of following up leads, Darke County Detectives, with the assistance of Portland Police Department and Jay County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana located the stolen trailer.
Video shows police confront theft suspects at store, department to increase patrols this season
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — “Tis the season for blatant theft offenses from our area department stores,” an area police department wrote on social media. Miami Township Police Department said this holiday season officers will proactively patrol neighborhoods and business areas in the hopes prevent thefts. The department shared...
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder
Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
Jury finds man guilty of killing Germantown man
DAYTON — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Dayton man accused of murder in the killing of a Germantown man earlier this year. The Montgomery County Common Pleas jury found Christopher Debord guilty on all 16 charges he was facing, including aggravated murder. News Center 7 was in the courtroom Thursday for closing arguments and the verdict.
WKRC
Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at driver with 2 kids in vehicle on I-65
A driver was arrested after firing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle — including an adult and two children — during a road rage encounter early Tuesday on Interstate 65, police say.
One person is dead after crashing car into Colerain Twp gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after crashing into a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road Wednesday night, according to our news partners at WCPO. Around 10 p.m., the crash shut down Colerain Avenue as police responded to the scene, WCPO said.
Law enforcement locates endangered missing man
According to the Kettering Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Haggard drove away from his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return. The incident took place on Jamaica Road in Germantown.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Piqua man faces sentencing in Ross Co. for abduction and assault
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Piqua man returns to court today for sentencing in the 2020 abduction of a woman who said she was assaulted and held at knifepoint. In 2020, Johnathon K. Curtis of Piqua was charged with abduction and felonious assault. In April of 2020, deputies with...
WKRC
Police seek help to identify suspect, vehicle in shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are seeking help to identify and locate an alleged suspect who exchanged gunfire with subjects in a vehicle in downtown Cincinnati. According to a press release, last Monday afternoon, at 1820 Walnut Street, people in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a suspect walking on the street. The vehicle was struck.
Fox 19
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
1017thepoint.com
CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway
Everyone likes free money.
WKRC
Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
