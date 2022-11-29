Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Four-fold increase in flu activity reported in St. Joseph County
Know somebody who’s sick, or not feeling well, yourself? You’re not alone. St. Joseph County health leaders report a 4-fold increase in seasonal flu activity. That’s compared to this same time period last year. Flu symptoms range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, and fatigue.
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Campus Living Breaks Ground on 810-Bed Luxury Student Housing Community Near University of Notre Dame Campus
SOUTH BEND, IN - Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Campus Living division, announces the groundbreaking of The 87, a new four-story, 335-unit luxury low-rise apartment community in South Bend, Ind., totaling nearly 431,000 square feet. The 87 will be the firm’s seventh luxury student housing community developed nationwide.
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Alexandria Molaro, FNP. Molaro joined the family medicine practice of Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D., at Northwest Medical Group’s new medical office located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that this is...
95.3 MNC
Give blood in downtown South Bend on Wednesday
Community members are invited to give blood at the County-City Building in downtown South Bend. The drive will be in the lobby of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the American Red Cross, one donation has the...
95.3 MNC
Schools See Apprenticeship Programs as Alternatives to College Prep
With the cost of a four-year college education approaching six figures at some institutions, many students are looking at apprenticeships to train for a career. A program in the Kalamazoo Public Schools is aimed at putting students on an alternative track toward well-paying jobs which do not require traditional degrees. The program, Career Launch Kalamazoo, is part of a national trend aimed at putting apprenticeships on a parallel track with the college prep curriculum.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Public Library seeks public input for programs
Elkhart Public Library seeks public input for programs. The Elkhart Public Library is conducting a survey aimed at influencing the programs and services it offers. The Curiosity Index follows the first survey sent out by mail and online in 2021. The newest version is shorter, taking about six minutes to complete.
95.3 MNC
Innertubing reservations opening, St. Joseph County Parks
With winter fun comes innertubing. St. Joseph County Parks are accepting reservations for innertubing parties, at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek in Osceola and St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Two-hour parties are available weekdays and on the weekends for up to 80 people, costing $190. With the private innertubing fee,...
abc57.com
HealthLinc breaks ground on new clinic in Michigan City
Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse, left, and Michigan City Duane Parry at the HealthLinc ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Congressman Frank Mrvan speaks at the HealthLinc clinic ceremonial groundbreaking at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City.
WNDU
Recount changes outcome of Concord School Board election
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A vote recount has changed the outcome of the Concord School Board election. Concerns were raised last week about incorrectly cast votes. According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, the issue stemmed from the voting machines. Anderson says the machines should have automatically ignored ballots...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30
The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
WNDU
Mobile food distribution sites to open for those in need in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its mobile food distribution sites for next month. There are 11 different locations serving as distribution sites during December. Assorted food items are being offered free of charge, and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. It is...
WNDU
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!. Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and...
thewildcatonline.com
Warsaw grad and teacher returns as new assistant principal
Warsaw grad and former high school history teacher, Nathan Parker, has returned to WHS in a new role and is adjusting to his first year in administration. Parker has taught history for middle school, high school and has taught elementary physical education. He has always wanted to become an administrator.
Times-Union Newspaper
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Michigan Power to rebuild 12 miles of power lines
Indiana Michigan Power is planning to rebuild 12 miles of power lines, including lines that run from the Four Flag substation in Niles to Stateline Road and lines from the state border to the South Bend substation on Edison Road. They also plan to upgrade the University Park substation off...
WNDU
Elkhart’s Mayor asking for community’s help finding missing brother
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Since the Silver Alert was issued on Monday, November 28th, Mayor Rod Roberson told 16 News Now that the Elkhart community has been on the lookout for his brother Garvin. “It’s just humbling to know how many people care,” said Rod Roberson, the Mayor of Elkhart....
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line hires engineering firm to design new route to South Bend Airport
The South Shore Line's plans for a more direct route to South Bend International Airport have taken another step forward. Currently, trains head slightly past the airport and then circle back to approach the terminal from the east. On Monday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board hired engineering firm DLZ for a cost of almost $6 million, to draw up plans for a route straight to the airport's west side.
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
