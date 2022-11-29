NORMAN, Okla. — Another Sooner has entered the transfer portal Friday morning. Cornerback Kendall Dennis announced his decision to do so on Twitter. “After a sit down with family and many talks with God, I have decided to enter the transfer portal December 5th,” Dennis said. “With that being said, I want to thank my teammates and coaches for the great memories I have had at The University of Oklahoma. Thank you Sooner Nation for all of your love and support.”

NORMAN, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO