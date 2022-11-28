Read full article on original website
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
wrnjradio.com
QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
jerseybites.com
Chili Dog Adventures Sizzle at Johnny Prince’s Diner
On a Sunday evening last month, my cell phone chimed at 8:37. It was my good buddy and longtime friend Patrick. There was a sense of urgency in his voice. He had a craving for chili dogs. It sounded serious. “Alright Patrick,” I said, speaking in a measured, reassuring tone....
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
Is Linden, NJ full of undesirable stoners? (Opinion)
Well there's a headline I never guessed I'd write. I grew up next door to this Union County city of 43,000 people. Being from Rahway it's where we often hung out as teenagers. It's where my mom has lived for the past 30+ years. And, according to a lawsuit filed...
Homeowners in N.J. town devastated by Ida get $10M to buy out flood-prone properties
More than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New Jersey, including large portions of Manville, FEMA will provide about $10 million to help fortify the borough against future storms, NJ Advance Media has learned. The funds will be provided through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift...
The Dangers of East Hanover Ave
An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit
Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
Massive Tow Truck Fire Backs Up Route 80 In Morris County: UPDATE
A car caught fire on a tow truck on Route 80 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down several lanes in Morris County and snarling traffic as crews responded, authorities said. The car caught fire on a flatbed in the westbound lanes near milepost 28 in Roxbury Township around 1:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
yieldpro.com
Age-restricted multihousing community in Central New Jersey trades for $29.9 million
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the $29.9 million sale of Royal Pines at Marlboro, an 89-unit 55+ multihousing community in Englishtown, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between GRJ and Castellan Real Estate Partners, in the sale to F.M. Ferrari Investments. Royal Pines at...
Another NJ DUI checkpoint — this one in North Jersey
Another DUI checkpoint is being set up in the Garden State. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Dover police have announced the implementation of a joint DWI checkpoint in Dover for the beginning of December. No other details have been released about the checkpoint regarding a specific date, time,...
spartaindependent.com
Local chiropractor offers free exams and massages with donation to Father John’s Animal House
Chiropractic Doctor M. Helena Takacs, of Vitality Health Center in Lafayette, N.J. raised $472 in donations for Father John’s Animal House this fall. In exchange for donations to the shelter, Takacs donated massages and pain consultations to Sussex County residents. Due to the fundraiser’s success, Takacs is extending the...
Organized Crew Nabbed After Snatching $12G Worth Of Winter Clothing From Ski Barn: Paramus PD
A trio of high-end shoplifters who swiped nearly $18,000 worth of jackets and parkas from a Paramus Ski Barn earlier this month were captured after hitting the same store exactly a week later, authorities said. Shoppers and motorists were among those who looked on as the members of the shoplifting...
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
unionnewsdaily.com
Union College celebrates Founder’s Day with name change celebration
CRANFORD, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Union College of Union County community celebrated the 89th Founder’s Day at the college’s Cranford campus, complete with a name change celebration and a new logo reveal. Established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, the college was then known as Union County Junior College. Effective July 1, the college changed its name from Union County College to Union College of Union County.
Police activity in Alpine, N.J. impacting traffic on Palisades Parkway
ALPINE, N.J. -- Police activity Monday morning on the Palisades Parkway is impacting traffic near Exit 2, which is in the borough of Alpine.Chopper 2 was flying over the scene. It appears officers may be conducting some kind of search in the heavily-wooded area, but police are not providing us with information at this hour.
‘This is not science fiction, this is reality’: NASA Ambassador to present ‘The Latest Search For Extraterrestrial Life’ at Clay Pit Ponds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It may seem like something out of science fiction, but here’s the reality, according to NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Harold Kozak: We are not alone. On Dec. 3, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the at the Clay Pit Ponds Nature Center, located...
