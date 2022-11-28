ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
jerseybites.com

Chili Dog Adventures Sizzle at Johnny Prince’s Diner

On a Sunday evening last month, my cell phone chimed at 8:37. It was my good buddy and longtime friend Patrick. There was a sense of urgency in his voice. He had a craving for chili dogs. It sounded serious. “Alright Patrick,” I said, speaking in a measured, reassuring tone....
LINDEN, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit

Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
DUMONT, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Another NJ DUI checkpoint — this one in North Jersey

Another DUI checkpoint is being set up in the Garden State. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Dover police have announced the implementation of a joint DWI checkpoint in Dover for the beginning of December. No other details have been released about the checkpoint regarding a specific date, time,...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Union College celebrates Founder’s Day with name change celebration

CRANFORD, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Union College of Union County community celebrated the 89th Founder’s Day at the college’s Cranford campus, complete with a name change celebration and a new logo reveal. Established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, the college was then known as Union County Junior College. Effective July 1, the college changed its name from Union County College to Union College of Union County.
CRANFORD, NJ

