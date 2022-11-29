ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GTT to design tanks for seven new LNG vessels

All the tanks will be installed with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system designed by GTT. South Korea-based Samsung Heavy Industries (Shi ) has awarded two contracts to Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) for the tank design of seven new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier vessels. The contracts have been...
VARD presents a zero-carbon range of renewable energy-driven vessels

Ships that can be called fully ‘green’ don’t just use alternative fuels for power but need to be radical redesigns from the hull up. The previous UN Climate Change Conference, COP26 (literally: the ‘Conference of Parties’), took place in Glasgow in early November 2021 as the UK hosted the 26th meeting of signatory nations to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was first agreed on back in 1992.
ABS creates new maritime SaaS entity for ship operators

ABS Wavesight will help provide better visibility into fleet assets as well as real-time insights for sustainable operations. Marine sector classification and technical advisory services provider ABS has launched a new maritime software as a service (SaaS) company, ABS Wavesight. The new maritime SaaS entity will help shipowners and operators...
Castor Maritime takes delivery of two containership vessels

The company acquired both vessels using cash on hand as well as net proceeds from a new senior term loan facility. Shipping transportation services provider Castor Maritime has taken delivery of two containership vessels, called M/V Ariana A and M/V Gabriela A. The company had announced the purchase of the...
Danelec rolls out new VDR services for ship operators

The new services will offer VDR status information as well as remote access to VDRs on board ships. Denmark-based Danelec has launched two new web-based Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) services for ship managers and operators. The new services will offer VDR status information and remote access to VDRs on board...
Keel-laying ceremony held for Ulstein-designed SOVs at ZPMC yard in China

Shanghai Electric is expected to receive the new SX195 and SX197 vessels at the end of 2023 and early 2024, respectively. A keel-laying ceremony has been held for two service operation vessels (SOVs), which were designed by Ulstein, at the ZPMC yard in China. In January, Ulstein Design & Solutions...
Cybersecurity innovation: Leading companies in blockchain-based ticketing platforms

The travel & tourism industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by a greater desire from consumers for personalised offerings that heighten the traveller experience. Delivering this requires the collection and effective use of large amounts of personal data, which has significant cybersecurity implications. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and cloud solutions are all growing in importance. In the last three years alone, there have been over 15,000 patents filed and granted in the travel & tourism industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Cybersecurity in Travel: Blockchain-based ticketing platforms.
Innovation in virtual reality: Leading companies in virtual touring interfaces for the travel & tourism industry

The travel & tourism industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by a greater desire from consumers for personalised offerings that heighten the traveller experience. The need to provide an experience has increased, with younger cohorts seeking more than just a holiday and trends such as transformational travel growing. This has put pressure on tourism companies and attraction operators to deliver, and investing in innovation is very much part of the answer. Technologies such as machine learning and big data analytics have helped personalise offerings, while virtual and augmented reality have enabled companies to enrich their marketing materials and appeal to travellers during the inspiration and planning stages. In the last three years alone, there have been over 15,000 patents filed and granted in the travel & tourism industry, according to GlobalData’s report on virtual reality in Travel: Virtual touring interfaces.
WinGD gets DNV’s cybersecurity-type approval for engine control system

The SP1 type approval has been granted for WinGD Control Electronics (WiCE) ahead of mandatory regulations in 2024. Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) has secured cybersecurity-type approval from the Norwegian classification society DNV for its engine control system. The SP1 type approval has been granted for WinGD Control Electronics (Wice),...

