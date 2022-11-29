The travel & tourism industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by a greater desire from consumers for personalised offerings that heighten the traveller experience. The need to provide an experience has increased, with younger cohorts seeking more than just a holiday and trends such as transformational travel growing. This has put pressure on tourism companies and attraction operators to deliver, and investing in innovation is very much part of the answer. Technologies such as machine learning and big data analytics have helped personalise offerings, while virtual and augmented reality have enabled companies to enrich their marketing materials and appeal to travellers during the inspiration and planning stages. In the last three years alone, there have been over 15,000 patents filed and granted in the travel & tourism industry, according to GlobalData’s report on virtual reality in Travel: Virtual touring interfaces.

