Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, causes fiery skies
It's the first time in nearly four decades the world's largest active volcano has erupted.
DeSantis brushes off Trump question from press, says there are plenty of other people living in Florida
DeSantis often gets asked about Trump given that the former president has openly criticized him and given him the nickname "Ron DeSantimonious."
WALB 10
House to vote on averting rail strike, price increases
"That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix Jan. 19. A possible tornado was spotted west of Jackson, AL, Tuesday afternoon. The founder and leader of the Oath Keepers -- and one of his top associates -- were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for plotting to keep former President Donald Trump in office.
Largest active volcano in the world erupts in Hawaii
Maybe the one downside to the islands of Hawaii is Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, which started to erupt on Sunday for the first time in nearly four decades.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa is erupting for the first time since 1984
The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa on Hawaii, is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years.
Watch: CNN flies over the most active volcanoes in America
Sara Sidner reports from Hawaii's volcanic terrain and discovers how volcanoes can create as well as destroy.
Comments / 0