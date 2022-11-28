ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

unipanthers.com

UNI men's basketball falls at Bradley in MVC opener

PEORIA, Ill. --- UNI men's basketball battled early but struggled to finish in the second half as the Panthers dropped their Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) opener on Wednesday night at Bradley, 68-53. The Panthers are now 7-3 in their last 10 matchups against the Braves. UNI crashed the offensive boards...
PEORIA, IL
unipanthers.com

UNI swimming: Larsen matches career-best at U.S. Open Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. --- UNI sophomore sprinter Faith Larsen became the first Panther in program history to compete in a U.S. Open final on Thursday, swimming the 50-meter freestyle at the Toyota U.S. Open Championships in North Carolina. Larsen, competing in a rare in-season national meet in a long course pool,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Panther volleyball dances into postseason play

UNI volleyball vs. No. 7 "RV" Florida State (NCAA First Round) Minneapolis, Minn. | Maturi Pavilion (5,500) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) ESPN+. UNI volleyball vs. TBD (NCAA Second Round) 7 p.m. CT | Dec. 3. Minneapolis, Minn. | Maturi Pavilion (5,500) 1540 KXEL -...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
25newsnow.com

Renovations begin at Peoria Stadium

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demolition crews were at Peoria Stadium Wednesday morning. The $8 million project is set to bring new bleachers, a dome, scoreboard, and a new turf for the field. Funding came from Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth’s efforts which were allotted through the state. This is the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Rivermen’s future at Peoria Civic Center on thin ice

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Negotiations to renew the Rivermen’s contract to play at the Peoria Civic Center are in a tough place, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It comes as the team plays through its final year of its lease with the facility, saying they hope the negotiation of a new lease extension will continue. But they add right now, the decision lies in the hands of the Civic Center.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

CEFCU distributes $35 million to members

A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash

MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
MORTON, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka police looking for missing teen

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
EUREKA, IL
25newsnow.com

Residential structure fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to the scene of 1502 S. Arago St. early Thursday morning for a report of a residential house fire. When officials arrived, fire with smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the home. Fire crew immediately began an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Victim identified in fatal accident near Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – A woman who was hit by an SUV while she tried to cross the street near the Peoria Civic Center likely died instantly. That’s according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who says he pronounced Jayne English, 77, dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday near the drop-off lane of the Peoria Civic Center.
PEORIA, IL

