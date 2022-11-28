Read full article on original website
Related
unipanthers.com
UNI men's basketball falls at Bradley in MVC opener
PEORIA, Ill. --- UNI men's basketball battled early but struggled to finish in the second half as the Panthers dropped their Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) opener on Wednesday night at Bradley, 68-53. The Panthers are now 7-3 in their last 10 matchups against the Braves. UNI crashed the offensive boards...
unipanthers.com
UNI swimming: Larsen matches career-best at U.S. Open Championships
GREENSBORO, N.C. --- UNI sophomore sprinter Faith Larsen became the first Panther in program history to compete in a U.S. Open final on Thursday, swimming the 50-meter freestyle at the Toyota U.S. Open Championships in North Carolina. Larsen, competing in a rare in-season national meet in a long course pool,...
unipanthers.com
Panther volleyball dances into postseason play
UNI volleyball vs. No. 7 "RV" Florida State (NCAA First Round) Minneapolis, Minn. | Maturi Pavilion (5,500) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) ESPN+. UNI volleyball vs. TBD (NCAA Second Round) 7 p.m. CT | Dec. 3. Minneapolis, Minn. | Maturi Pavilion (5,500) 1540 KXEL -...
Fieldcrest Hoping to Stay ‘Hungry and Humble’ After First State Appearance
MINONK,Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When a team brings back the majority of a squad that made it to state last year, expectations can be high. That’s the case at Fieldcrest, which finished fourth at the class 2A girls basketball state tournament last season. Now the undefeated Knights are trying not to live in the past. “We […]
wglt.org
Bloomington-Normal tries to bring IHSA football title games back to Hancock Stadium
The IHSA says ISU submitted one of four bids to host the state football championship games starting in 2023. Bloomington-Normal is trying to bring the IHSA football state title games back to Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium. Bloomington-Normal and ISU have submitted a bid to the Illinois High School...
25newsnow.com
Renovations begin at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demolition crews were at Peoria Stadium Wednesday morning. The $8 million project is set to bring new bleachers, a dome, scoreboard, and a new turf for the field. Funding came from Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth’s efforts which were allotted through the state. This is the...
25newsnow.com
Rivermen’s future at Peoria Civic Center on thin ice
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Negotiations to renew the Rivermen’s contract to play at the Peoria Civic Center are in a tough place, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It comes as the team plays through its final year of its lease with the facility, saying they hope the negotiation of a new lease extension will continue. But they add right now, the decision lies in the hands of the Civic Center.
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The MBIP Scott Turley-Driven Road Trip…This Trip’s Destination: Davis Bros. Pizza In East Peoria!
I don’t know if you’ve heard the news, but Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria, which is a legendary pizza parlor that has been in operation since 1948, has just been sold to new owners!. So, MBIP Pal and Wheelman, Scott Turley and I decided to go and...
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
1470 WMBD
Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
wglt.org
Past Bloomington arena management blamed for premature heating and cooling expenses
Bloomington's city manager said the heating and cooling units at Grossinger Motors Arena should have lasted four to nine years longer than they have. The cost to replace the units at the arena and Bloomington Ice Center will be $5 million to $8 million. City Manager Tim Gleason said there have been a lot of internal conversations about why.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
25newsnow.com
Peoria officer wins another court battle after ‘Baby Daddy Response Team’ post
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Despite complaints about a t-shirt and social media interactions, a once fired Peoria policeman got another win in court. In 2018, Jeremy Layman posted on Facebook, a picture of himself in a t-shirt reading “Baby Daddy Removal Team”. He was fired and has been...
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka police looking for missing teen
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Residential structure fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to the scene of 1502 S. Arago St. early Thursday morning for a report of a residential house fire. When officials arrived, fire with smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the home. Fire crew immediately began an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire.
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in fatal accident near Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman who was hit by an SUV while she tried to cross the street near the Peoria Civic Center likely died instantly. That’s according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who says he pronounced Jayne English, 77, dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday near the drop-off lane of the Peoria Civic Center.
Comments / 1