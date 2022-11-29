ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Targum sports desk gives thoughts on 2022 Rutgers football season

The Rutgers football team finished the 2022 season on a five-game losing streak. The Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) won their first three games of the season but struggled during conference play. Head coach Greg Schiano will now enter an offseason with much uncertainty and intrigue. After this disappointing end to...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball falls to Boston College in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Rutgers women’s basketball team lost to Boston College tonight in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0) fell in a 75-61 final. Rutgers came into this game on the heels of a 71-52 win against Cornell on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Eagles (6-3, 0-0) came off a 67-53 loss to Stephen F. Austin in their final game of last weekend’s Puerto Rico Clasico.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball drops hard fought matchup at Miami

The Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to Miami 68-61 in its ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. The Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-0) fought hard but could not ultimately get secure the road victory. Rutgers played a back-and-forth first half, trading the lead several times. The Knights only allowed the Hurricanes (7-1,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers football ponders future after unfulfilling 2022 season

At the conclusion of a disappointing season, questions continue to surround the Rutgers football team. As answers elude the Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) following their eighth consecutive losing season and second straight of eight losses, one-step solutions are in short supply. On the heels of this unsuccessful season, difficult decisions...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
onthebanks.com

Rutgers Football: What’s next for Greg Schiano and Scarlet Knights after poor 2022 season?

A dreary 2022 campaign has ended for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 4-8 having lost eight of their final nine games in Big Ten play. In 2020, Greg Schiano returned for his second stint on the banks and the tenure has reached a new low. Now, this is not to say that the Scarlet Knights were expected to contend for a Big Ten title but a bowl berth was within reach. It is not the overall record that is as concerning as the way Rutgers performed from week-to-week.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

EDITORIAL: Food insecurity opens important discussions about Rutgers' role in New Brunswick

Food insecurity is a significant issue that affects New Jersey residents and one that should not be overlooked. In fact, 1 in 5 of families with children in New Jersey experience food insecurity. This problem is even more pronounced at Rutgers. A 2016 study led by Cara Cuite, an assistant extension specialist in the Department of Human Ecology, for example, found that approximately 1 in 3 students at Rutgers struggle to afford food.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

In the Ironbound

To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
NEWARK, NJ
njitvector.com

FlixBus Launches in Newark

(Photo by Ethan O’Malley) This fall, Newark saw the addition of an intercity bus service — FlixBus — providing access to New Jersey Transit as well as Newark Liberty International Airport. FlixBus, according to its press release, is North America’s fastest-growing intercity mobility provider. “We try...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques

A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham

A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

