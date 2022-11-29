Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's basketball faces tall task against No. 4 Ohio State on C. Vivian Stringer Day
The Rutgers women’s basketball team will face off against its first Big Ten opponent when Ohio State comes to Jersey Mike's Arena on Livingston campus this Sunday. The Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0) currently rank 13th out of 14 teams in the conference, while the No. 4 Buckeyes (7-0, 0-0) are at the top of the standings, tied with two other teams.
Daily Targum
Targum sports desk gives thoughts on 2022 Rutgers football season
The Rutgers football team finished the 2022 season on a five-game losing streak. The Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) won their first three games of the season but struggled during conference play. Head coach Greg Schiano will now enter an offseason with much uncertainty and intrigue. After this disappointing end to...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball prepares for 1st Big Ten matchup of season
The Rutgers men’s basketball team will take on Indiana tomorrow night in a highly anticipated matchup. The Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-0) will look to get back to winning ways after suffering a 68-61 loss to Miami on Wednesday. Rutgers led the Hurricanes (7-1, 0-0) by 11 points with 16:39...
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's basketball falls to Boston College in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The Rutgers women’s basketball team lost to Boston College tonight in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0) fell in a 75-61 final. Rutgers came into this game on the heels of a 71-52 win against Cornell on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Eagles (6-3, 0-0) came off a 67-53 loss to Stephen F. Austin in their final game of last weekend’s Puerto Rico Clasico.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball drops hard fought matchup at Miami
The Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to Miami 68-61 in its ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. The Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-0) fought hard but could not ultimately get secure the road victory. Rutgers played a back-and-forth first half, trading the lead several times. The Knights only allowed the Hurricanes (7-1,...
Daily Targum
Rutgers football ponders future after unfulfilling 2022 season
At the conclusion of a disappointing season, questions continue to surround the Rutgers football team. As answers elude the Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) following their eighth consecutive losing season and second straight of eight losses, one-step solutions are in short supply. On the heels of this unsuccessful season, difficult decisions...
onthebanks.com
Rutgers Football: What’s next for Greg Schiano and Scarlet Knights after poor 2022 season?
A dreary 2022 campaign has ended for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 4-8 having lost eight of their final nine games in Big Ten play. In 2020, Greg Schiano returned for his second stint on the banks and the tenure has reached a new low. Now, this is not to say that the Scarlet Knights were expected to contend for a Big Ten title but a bowl berth was within reach. It is not the overall record that is as concerning as the way Rutgers performed from week-to-week.
Daily Targum
EDITORIAL: Food insecurity opens important discussions about Rutgers' role in New Brunswick
Food insecurity is a significant issue that affects New Jersey residents and one that should not be overlooked. In fact, 1 in 5 of families with children in New Jersey experience food insecurity. This problem is even more pronounced at Rutgers. A 2016 study led by Cara Cuite, an assistant extension specialist in the Department of Human Ecology, for example, found that approximately 1 in 3 students at Rutgers struggle to afford food.
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
Central Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Jack Bradley admits he’s a bit old-school when it comes to high school marching bands. While many other high schools are using elaborate on-field props and over-the-top costumes to tell their stories, the Carteret High School co-band director prefers to keep things more traditional.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
njitvector.com
FlixBus Launches in Newark
(Photo by Ethan O’Malley) This fall, Newark saw the addition of an intercity bus service — FlixBus — providing access to New Jersey Transit as well as Newark Liberty International Airport. FlixBus, according to its press release, is North America’s fastest-growing intercity mobility provider. “We try...
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
Trentonian
No comments: Trenton council silences Vaughn with civics lesson (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The political pendulum of Trenton government swung hard right Wednesday during a city council meeting. East Ward Councilman Joe Harrison headed the meeting in absence of City Council President Kathy McBride. Harrison fielded a request to cancel civic comment. He received support from South Ward Councilman George Muschal and North...
NBC New York
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
essexnewsdaily.com
WOHS students, employees hold clap out for Hayden Moore on his last day
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In an emotional and heartfelt clap out, Hayden Moore was feted by staff and students at West Orange High School on Nov. 18 as his last day as the school’s principal came to a close. Moore has moved on to serve as West Orange...
New Jersey Globe
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
