Euro zone economic sentiment rebounds in Nov more than expected

 4 days ago
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment rebounded in November slightly more than expected, data showed on Tuesday, rising for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February on more optimism among consumers and in services.

The European Commission said its economic sentiment indicator rose to 93.7 in November from 92.7 in October, marginally beating consensus estimates in a Reuters poll of economists of a rise to 93.5.

Sentiment in industry deteriorated to -2.0 from -1.2 in October, far worse than the -0.5 expected by markets, while sentiment in services improved more than expected to 2.3 from 2.1 last month.

Consumers were strongly more optimistic with the indicator up to -23.9 against -27.5 in October.

Inflation expectations among consumers also fell sharply to 30.1 in November from 37.3 in October and among business to 40.4 from 44.8 in October.

Related
Reuters

Dollar dips as Powell says rate hikes may slow

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," helping to put the dollar index on track for its worst month since 2010.
Reuters

Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
Reuters

Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Reuters

Stocks gain ground, Treasury yields pull back after Powell statement

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities rose on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields pared gains and the dollar lost ground after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December", even as he cautioned that inflation was still too high.
Reuters

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says cryptocurrencies need regulation

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has not spilled over to the banking sector, but she remained skeptical about the industry and believed it needed adequate regulation.
