The #6 Baylor Bears will meet with the #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs in NCAAB action in Sanford Pentagon, SD, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET. The Baylor Bears are off to a strong start this year with only two defeats to their name thus far. When they play the Bulldogs, they’ll be aiming to win their sixth game of the year.

WACO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO