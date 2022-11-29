Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
tonyspicks.com
Toledo Rockets vs Ohio Bobcats 12/2/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Toledo Rockets will go against the Ohio Bobcats in NCAAF action in Ford Field, MI, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 12:00 PM ET. Toledo is the West division champion and will play in the MAC championship game after suffering back-to-back defeats. Western Michigan and Bowling Green shock the...
No. 3 Virginia hosts reeling Florida State in ACC opener
No. 3 Virginia will look to remain undefeated through seven games for the second time in four seasons when it
tonyspicks.com
Michigan State Spartans vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11/30/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The 20 Michigan State Spartans will go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9:15 PM ET. Michigan State enters the game with a 5-2 season win-loss record. They turn the ball over 11.7 times a game, giving up possession, and as a team, they foul 17.3 times per game.
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
Prominent College Quarterback Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
One of the nation's most experienced quarterbacks is coming back to play another season of college football. But he will do so at a new school. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, according to Max Olson of the Athletic. Armstrong, a graduate transfer, does not ...
WSLS
Hilltoppers hoping to remain king of the Hill in state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 27 years in the making and now E.C. Glass is hungry for more. The program won its first region title since 1995 after taking down perennial power Salem in the Region 4D Final on Saturday. The 12-1 Hilltoppers will welcome in 13-0 Kettle Run...
Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - Former UHigh athlete and Baton Rouge native, Mike Hollins, continues his journey on the road to recovery after he was shot on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus last month. Hollins was a part of a group of students from UVA returning to campus Sunday,...
Hundreds attend funeral for South Carolina native, University of Virginia football player killed in shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A beloved athlete from the Lowcountry was laid to rest on Wednesday. Lavel Davis Jr., 20, was among three University of Virginia athletes who were shot and killed after returning from an off-campus field trip on the night of Nov. 13. Hundreds of family, friends and members of the UVA […]
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)
“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
FOX Carolina
Funeral held for SC football player killed in UVA shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Dorchester County high school football standout killed in a shooting earlier this month on the University of Virginia campus was laid to rest Wednesday morning. Lavel Davis Jr. was one of three UVA football players who were shot to death on the night of...
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
wvtf.org
Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop
In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
Proposed slaughterhouse divides rural Goochland community
At the rural northwestern edge of Goochland County, a proposal for a new slaughterhouse is dividing residents, with some hailing it as a needed economic boon and others calling it a threat to the groundwater they rely on.
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Virginia
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia
