ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Renault chairman says confident of reaching deal with Nissan on future of alliance

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CKA6_0jQtbQug00

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Renault's (RENA.PA) chairman on Tuesday told Reuters on Tuesday he was "confident" the French carmaker will reach an agreement with its Japanese partner Nissan (7201.T) on the future of their alliance.

Ongoing talks between Renault and Nissan about their alliance could prompt the biggest reset in the tie-up since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, but it still has to be confirmed how they play out.

Asked by Reuters whether any announcement on the matter will be made by mid-December, as suggested by some sources, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard declined to comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Reuters

Twitter has 'huge work ahead', EU's Breton tells Musk

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Twitter faces "huge work ahead" in order to comply with European regulations, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton told the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk, according to a readout of the conversation provided by Breton.
Reuters

NATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken

BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies are concerned about China's rapid and opaque military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, and discussed concrete ways to address the challenges posed by Beijing on Wednesday, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Reuters

Brazil's jobless rate drops to 8.3%, below forecasts

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate (BRPNAD=ECI) fell to 8.3% in the three months through October, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, below market expectations as the key indicator continues to hover around seven-year lows.
Reuters

Sri Lanka aims to return to pre-crisis growth by 2026 - minister

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka aims to restore growth to pre-crisis levels in 2026, a state finance minister said on Wednesday, with policymakers intent on meeting a December deadline to present proposals that might help unlock an International Monetary Fund bail-out.
Reuters

Reuters

656K+
Followers
366K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy