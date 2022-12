Renault chairman says confident of reaching deal with Nissan on future of alliance

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Renault's (RENA.PA) chairman on Tuesday told Reuters on Tuesday he was "confident" the French carmaker will reach an agreement with its Japanese partner Nissan (7201.T) on the future of their alliance.

Ongoing talks between Renault and Nissan about their alliance could prompt the biggest reset in the tie-up since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, but it still has to be confirmed how they play out.

Asked by Reuters whether any announcement on the matter will be made by mid-December, as suggested by some sources, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard declined to comment.

