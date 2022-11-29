Read full article on original website
Cool and wet winter expected for central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooler than normal and wetter than average winter is expected for central Iowa. The waters over the eastern Pacific have a big influence on the long-term forecast for the United States and around the world. These pattern shifts are referred to as El Nino and La Nina. El Nino occurs […]
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
We've officially nearing the hellscape that is winter in Iowa. There are quite a few things that you need to remember!. The cold and the snow turn into major obstacles for us in going about our daily routine. We've recently been trying to help you figure out what sort of cold weather hacks might actually be frowned upon.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
Update: All of Iowa is under Wind Advisory Tonight
(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is under a Wind Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The National Weather Service forecasts northwest winds of 25-to-35 miles per hour with gusts of 50-55 miles per hour. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday...
The Best Place To Live In Iowa
If you are thinking about moving to Iowa to buy a house, you may want to consider which city in the state has the best quality of life. Here's more.
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls
Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season
Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
All Iowa Kwik Stars Have A Unique Easter Egg [PHOTO]
As an Iowa transplant, I am only one year into navigating the Midwest. Recently I was given a tip on an easter egg at a well-known gas station. Kwik Trip or as Iowans know it, Kwik Star, first opened in 1965 in Eau Claire Wisconsin. As the chain expanded, it started to open locations outside of Wisconsin. The first Kwik Star was opened in Iowa in 1993.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
KCRG.com
New COVID-19 variants spreading in eastern Iowa
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas Friday. NAMI Linn County Executive Director Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters joins us to give tips on managing holiday stress. Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Dubuque-based trucking...
travel2next.com
4 National Parks in Iowa
Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state sandwiched between Minnesota to the north and Missouri in the south. The “Hawkeye State” is filled with countryside dotted with cornfields and farmlands. Surprisingly 92% of the state is farmland. Now that’s a lot of corn and cows!. This is an...
Arland Bruce IV Leaving Iowa Football
Sophomore Receiver Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason
You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
iheart.com
Iowa Launches $20 Million Homeownership Grant Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- The State of Iowa's announcing $20 million in homeownership programs for more than 90 families. Grants are being awarded to 16 organizations, including a dozen Habitat for Humanity chapters in Iowa. “We know that homeownership is the leading driver of wealth creation,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The...
Gov. Reynolds gives $20M toward building Iowa homes, including Siouxland Habitat for Humanity
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents.
Iowa DNR looking for campground hosts
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to host campgrounds at state parks. The hosts will live at the state parks for the months of April through October, working 20 to 30 hours per week. Volunteers will help provide park information to campers, take care of the site, perform light administrative tasks, and more.
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
