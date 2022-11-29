Read full article on original website
Pikeville beats Raceland for 7th state football title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in four years, the Pikeville Panthers are headed back the Mountain Parkway with a trophy. Pikeville cruised past Raceland 41-9 in the KHSAA Class 1A State Football Championship, earning the school’s seventh. “I think the main thing is, this is the...
High School Scoreboard (Dec. 1, 2022)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
Train derailment closes Rt. 52
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train derailment has crushed at least five vehicles and closed Rt. 52. The derailment happened in Hanover, near the Mingo County line south of Gilbert. Crews were called to the scene a little before 4 a.m. Friday. Emergency workers tell WSAZ no one was...
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In November, we reported on a serious bus crash in Magoffin County. That led to a question from one of our viewers:. Good Question: Why isn’t a guardrail installed where the Magoffin County bus accident happened?. That bus crash sent 18 students and the driver...
More than $10 million of AML funding going toward water line projects in flood ravaged EKY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $10 million in federal grant funding to help repair damaged water lines in three of the hardest hit counties from flooding earlier this year. The money will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...
Crews battle flames at apartment complex in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flames were shooting through the roof of an apartment complex Friday when firefighters arrived in Bloomingrose, officials reported. According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal River apartment complex. The chief tells WSAZ.com the fire fight was...
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
UPDATE: Missing teenage girl found
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Chloe Hudson has been found safe. The Wise County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Chloe Hudson was last seen in Pound on November 22. She is 5-foot-10 and has black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information...
Court makes decision on EKY mayoral race
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - People in one Eastern Kentucky city finally know who won their mayoral race. Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd filed a petition on November 7. It said his opponent, Stanley Howard, may live outside the city limits, so the votes he received should not be counted. “The county...
Indoor salmon farm travels upstream
An indoor fish farm located in Southwest Virginia, an idea born nearly a decade ago, is slowly swimming its way closer to reality. Work on water infrastructure improvements, including a new water line and sewage lift station, to support the Pure Salmon facility that will straddle Tazewell and Russell counties could begin as early as March 2023, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
Over $50k In Illegal Narcotics Seized
An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office participated in a “buy/bust” operation along with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force over a span of approximately three months. The task force is comprised of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
More than $2 million in FEMA buyouts approved in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA has already approved and granted more than $2 million in FEMA buyouts in Perry County. “In phase one there was thirteen properties that’s already been approved and that’s where that first round of money will go to is to buy those thirteen homes out,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.
