Wordle 528 stumps fans with tricky challenge, 'hardest one EVER!'

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery , coyly , quart , and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on November 29, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on November 29 was 'undue'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Wordle 528 X/6 I’d lost the will to live by the end of that," said one frustrated player who failed to solve the challenge. "Wordle 528 6/6 #wordle528 hardest one EVER !!! MY LORD," added another who solved the puzzle by the skin of their teeth.

Others complained that they had now ruined their wordle scores. " #Wordle528 5/6* Ok I was quite unfortunate with my first three rows… hot streak over…" said one player. "Tricky little #Wordle to nail down today. Wordle 528 6/6*" added another.

One player complained about he letter order. As 'undue' starts with the letter 'u' and is made of mostly vowels, it was a tricky puzzle for some to work out. "Wordle 528 X 6/6 I’ve been playing without sharing for a while, just wanted to share this INSANE Wordle solution. That was absolutely cuckoo-bananas lmao. #Wordle528 ," said the disgruntled player.

Undue meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word undue mean?

The word undue is defined by the dictionary as, 'to a level that is more than is necessary, acceptable, or reasonable.' To use this in a sentence you could say, 'such a high increase will impose an undue burden on the local taxpayer'. You could also say, 'the lack of communication between the couple added undue stress to both parties'. Synonyms for the word undue word are, excessive, extreme, inordinate or unjustified.

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks , that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!