Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
tipranks.com
Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now
With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Chevron, Bilibili, Hibbett & more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — Shares of Olive Garden's parent company slipped roughly 1.3% following a downgrade to neutral from Baird. The firm said the "risk/reward looks more balanced" for Darden Restaurants following the stock's recent outperformance. — CNBC's Michelle Fox, Yun Li, Carmen...
NASDAQ
Why Fastly Stock Blasted Ahead Today
Edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) had an excellent day on the stock market Wednesday, with its share price closing nearly 10% higher. On a generally fine trading session for tech titles, Fastly's rise was also due to internal research indicating significant under-spending by businesses into modern IT services. So...
NASDAQ
Why I Will be Buying Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP), Whatever Cyber Monday Sales Data Show
Today is Cyber Monday, which means that, in terms of e-commerce stocks, tomorrow will be Overreaction Tuesday. If the past is our guide, tomorrow will bring a rash of articles analyzing the reported total online sales today and what they mean for Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), and the like. In reality, though, what happens today will have little or no bearing on the value of and e-commerce stocks, and those two in particular. Whatever the numbers, both are buys for long-term investors.
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy to End the Year Right
It's no secret that this year hasn't gone as many had expected. Following one of the least volatile years in recent memory (2021), all three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted into a bear market in 2022 with peak declines of at least 20%. The growth stock-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of 38%, relative to its November 2021 all-time high.
invezz.com
Analyst: these three tech stocks will do well in 2023
Daniel Flax expects Amazon, Apple Inc, and Nvidia to do well in 2023. The Neuberger Berman analyst explained why on CNBC Squawk Box. Tech stocks are down significantly this year due to higher interest rates. Tech stocks sure have had a rough 2022 as the Fed moved to aggressively lift...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
NASDAQ
December is Usually a Good Time for Wall Street: 5 Growth Picks
U.S. equities ended November on a positive note after bouncing back from their 2022 lows registered in October. And with December being traditionally a good month for the stock market, it’s expected that the present market momentum will surely cement a year-end rally. The Dow has now, in reality,...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
NASDAQ
Is Texas Instruments Stock a Buy Right Now?
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is a semiconductor company that has paid dividends for several years. It faces headwinds from companies that are reducing spending on the electronics that contain Texas Instruments components. This video will tell you whether Texas Instruments stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in F5 (FFIV): Can Its 3.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
F5 Networks FFIV shares rallied 3.2% in the last trading session to close at $154.61. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks. The optimism...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Almost 7% Higher Today
A title conferred by a prominent tech industry researcher put some real zip in Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock on Hump Day. By the time the smoke had cleared, Zoom's closing share price was 6.9% higher, eclipsing even the robust 3%-plus gain of the S&P 500 index on the day.
Is Holiday Shopping With Buy Now, Pay Later Worth the Risk?
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing is booming, but new research questions whether or not it's worth the risk. Buy Now, Pay Later vs. Inflation: Surprising Number of Users Rely on BNPL for...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. However, investors shouldn't miss the fact that Nvidia...
NASDAQ
Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $38.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier...
