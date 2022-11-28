Read full article on original website
Related
Support home and community-based services before more veterans, caregivers are left feeling abandoned
One day last year, no nurse arrived to help me out of bed. I’m Charles, a paralyzed veteran, and without ample warning the VA-contracted, home health agency responsible for my care didn’t secure a backup, later telling me it was my responsibility to find one. Trapped in my bed and unable to eat, drink, take medication, or tend to bodily needs, the system failed me.
Kaiser Family Foundation
Ongoing Impacts of the Pandemic on Medicaid Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS) Programs: Findings from a 50-State Survey
Widespread workforce shortages are the biggest challenges facing state Medicaid home and community-based (HCBS) programs and those shortages were greatly amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the number of potential workers and increased the demand for services. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) authorities gave states new—but temporary—flexibility and funding to address pandemic-related challenges, which all states used. Those initiatives enabled states to respond to the pandemic and invest in HCBS programs, helping millions of seniors and people with disabilities who rely on Medicaid HCBS to meet daily self-care and independent living needs in community-based settings.
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt. In 2016, the DOL passed regulations raising the salary threshold from $455 per week ($23,360...
Over $1 million in SNAP & cash assistance benefits stolen from Maryland families
The United States Department of Agriculture believes these thefts are due to card skimming and phishing scams.
Tripled pay is great for travel nurses – not for hospitals
The travel nurse industry skyrocketed in 2020 as hospitals struggled with staffing shortages.
VA has discriminated against disabled black veterans for almost 20 years, lawsuit says
The Department of Veterans Affairs has routinely discriminated against black veterans since World War II while approving disability claims for white applicants at a greater rate, which leads to benefits such as housing and education assistance, a lawsuit says.
California Announces New Dates For Inflation Relief Checks
Updated information has been released regarding remaining state inflation relief payments. According to KTLA, a new timeline goes into depth to detail the December dates in which the remaining recipients will receive their refunds. The first Californians received their direct deposits on October 7th, and the second wave was sent out on Monday, October 24th. Millions of Californians have received their inflation relief checks since they began rolling out in early October.
KTEN.com
The best liberal places to live in America
A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.
Looking for Work? Research Says Colorado Is Top Spot for Job Seekers
Searching for a job can be exhausting. You might send out countless resumes and cover letters only to get a few (reliable) bites back. Thankfully, applying for jobs may have better payoffs in Colorado. Here's what you need to know about careers in the Centennial State:. Colorado employers are looking...
The Great Disconnect: Remote positions drying up as growing number of U.S. workers want to toil from home
Thanks to the pandemic, millions found out working from home, for them, really works. Now, remote gig opportunities are shrinking even as interest continues to rise.
Finland Is Solving Homelessness, And Hawaii Can Too
Stable housing provides the foundation for thriving families and communities. In the 50 years since Hawaii first declared a housing crisis in 1970, that foundation has continuously been eroded. Hawaii has the highest housing costs relative to local wages in the nation, with growing gaps between income and rent costs...
The Only States Offering Paid Family Leave in the US
“American exceptionalism” is defined as a belief that the United States is unique, and that its values and political system makes it entitled to play a distinctive role in the world, for reasons that go beyond the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade and the massive size and scope of the U.S. armed […]
Colorado Springs is closer than you think
Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Minnesota nurses authorize second unfair labor practices strike
15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike during a strike authorization vote on Wednesday. The union must give hospitals 10-days notice before nurses walk-off the job.
These states use the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour
While multiple states are raising minimum wage in 2023, including Massachusetts, others still rely on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Overall, there are 20 states that have a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Five of those states don’t have a minimum wage and instead are required to use the federal minimum wage. And two of the states, Georgia and Wyoming, have minimum wages of less than the federal minimum wage. However, most companies are required to use the federal minimum wage.
Minnesota only Midwest state ranked in top 5 for job seekers
(The Center Square) – Rankings of the Midwest states spanned from fifth to 41st in a national employment report WalletHub released Wednesday. 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs compares the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job market strength, opportunities and state-specific economic health to judge which are most attractive for job seekers. Indicators included employment growth, median annual income, average commute time and more across two dimensions: Job Market and Economic Environment. Job Market factors accounted for 60% of the ranking since...
Housing Breaks People’s Brains
Anyone who’s been in a dumb recurring fight knows that the entire problem could be cleared up if everyone could just agree on exactly what was said or done. But you can’t, so you end up stuck in a cycle of relitigation. Housing-policy discussions are like that. They descend into crushing bickering because even the basic facts are up for debate.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home industry reacts to White House ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach in promoting COVID-19 booster shots
The American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living and LeadingAge applaud the White House for being proactive in encouraging Americans and especially older adults to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden administration announced a six-week booster push last week. “Nursing homes have done a remarkable job...
Comments / 0