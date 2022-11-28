ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Hill

Support home and community-based services before more veterans, caregivers are left feeling abandoned

One day last year, no nurse arrived to help me out of bed. I’m Charles, a paralyzed veteran, and without ample warning the VA-contracted, home health agency responsible for my care didn’t secure a backup, later telling me it was my responsibility to find one. Trapped in my bed and unable to eat, drink, take medication, or tend to bodily needs, the system failed me.
Kaiser Family Foundation

Ongoing Impacts of the Pandemic on Medicaid Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS) Programs: Findings from a 50-State Survey

Widespread workforce shortages are the biggest challenges facing state Medicaid home and community-based (HCBS) programs and those shortages were greatly amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the number of potential workers and increased the demand for services. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) authorities gave states new—but temporary—flexibility and funding to address pandemic-related challenges, which all states used. Those initiatives enabled states to respond to the pandemic and invest in HCBS programs, helping millions of seniors and people with disabilities who rely on Medicaid HCBS to meet daily self-care and independent living needs in community-based settings.
KBOS B95

California Announces New Dates For Inflation Relief Checks

Updated information has been released regarding remaining state inflation relief payments. According to KTLA, a new timeline goes into depth to detail the December dates in which the remaining recipients will receive their refunds. The first Californians received their direct deposits on October 7th, and the second wave was sent out on Monday, October 24th. Millions of Californians have received their inflation relief checks since they began rolling out in early October.
KTEN.com

The best liberal places to live in America

A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Finland Is Solving Homelessness, And Hawaii Can Too

Stable housing provides the foundation for thriving families and communities. In the 50 years since Hawaii first declared a housing crisis in 1970, that foundation has continuously been eroded. Hawaii has the highest housing costs relative to local wages in the nation, with growing gaps between income and rent costs...
24/7 Wall St.

The Only States Offering Paid Family Leave in the US

“American exceptionalism” is defined as a belief that the United States is unique, and that its values and political system makes it entitled to play a distinctive role in the world, for reasons that go beyond the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade and the massive size and scope of the U.S. armed […]
Daily Montanan

Colorado Springs is closer than you think

Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MassLive.com

These states use the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour

While multiple states are raising minimum wage in 2023, including Massachusetts, others still rely on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Overall, there are 20 states that have a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Five of those states don’t have a minimum wage and instead are required to use the federal minimum wage. And two of the states, Georgia and Wyoming, have minimum wages of less than the federal minimum wage. However, most companies are required to use the federal minimum wage.
The Center Square

Minnesota only Midwest state ranked in top 5 for job seekers

(The Center Square) – Rankings of the Midwest states spanned from fifth to 41st in a national employment report WalletHub released Wednesday. 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs compares the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job market strength, opportunities and state-specific economic health to judge which are most attractive for job seekers. Indicators included employment growth, median annual income, average commute time and more across two dimensions: Job Market and Economic Environment. Job Market factors accounted for 60% of the ranking since...
The Atlantic

Housing Breaks People’s Brains

Anyone who’s been in a dumb recurring fight knows that the entire problem could be cleared up if everyone could just agree on exactly what was said or done. But you can’t, so you end up stuck in a cycle of relitigation. Housing-policy discussions are like that. They descend into crushing bickering because even the basic facts are up for debate.
