Vermont State

WCAX

Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges

Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Schmetterling Wine Shop to Host Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol

On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Middlebury's Schmetterling Wine Shop fluttered with customers in search of perfect holiday pours. Shop owners Erika Dunyak and Danielle Pattavina offered tastes of natural wines from near and far, explaining the Alpine terroir, farming and winemaking practices of the vineyards that had produced each bottle.
BRISTOL, VT
The Center Square

Vermont grant program focuses on economic revitalization

(The Center Square) – With an eye trained on economic recovery and revitalization across Vermont, a new grant program is now accepting applications for projects focused on an array of economic activities. The Community Recovery & Revitalization Program, Gov. Phil Scott announced at his weekly Tuesday press conference, is...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

'Antiques Roadshow' announces when episodes shot in Vermont will air

SHELBURNE, Vt. — Get ready to set your DVRs for "Antiques Roadshow", as the popular series has finally announced when the three episodes shot in Vermont this past summer will air. According to the official show calendar, the episodes shot at Shelburne Museum will air on April 24, May...
VERMONT STATE
New England Today

Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays

Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New effort to help more people of color land leadership roles in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont nonprofit is trying to increase the number of people of color on boards and in leadership positions. The organization behind this push is the Vermont Professionals of Color Network. Group members I spoke to say they’re trying to increase civic engagement among people of color in the state by making those leadership positions more accessible. They say they want to make it possible for people to go beyond just getting involved and actually start taking charge.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont senators applaud Respect for Marriage Act

Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. People in Springfield will see several police officers Wednesday while a drug investigation is underway. Multiple crews battle fire at Derby business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple crews were...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington

Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most

According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
VERMONT STATE
Barton Chronicle

Deer hunting days in the Northeast Kingdom

Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the thirteenth of a series of these columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.
GLOVER, VT
WCAX

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
RUTLAND, VT
Colchester Sun

Do you live in the City of Essex Junction or the Town of Essex?

ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Despite a recent election and various maps available to the public, some Essex and Essex Junction residents don’t know which municipality they are a part of. As municipalities enter budget season, the city and town officials want residents to know which municipality they...
ESSEX, VT

