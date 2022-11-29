Read full article on original website
Related
As demand for home-share program grows, more strangers move in together
By Juliet Schulman-Hall/VTDigger Hidden among the trees of Forest Road in St. George, two strangers, 40 years apart in age, began sharing a home. Carol Blakely, a retired teacher in her 70s and mother of four, once had a house […] Read More The post As demand for home-share program grows, more strangers move in together appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges
Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only...
Schmetterling Wine Shop to Host Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol
On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Middlebury's Schmetterling Wine Shop fluttered with customers in search of perfect holiday pours. Shop owners Erika Dunyak and Danielle Pattavina offered tastes of natural wines from near and far, explaining the Alpine terroir, farming and winemaking practices of the vineyards that had produced each bottle.
Vermont grant program focuses on economic revitalization
(The Center Square) – With an eye trained on economic recovery and revitalization across Vermont, a new grant program is now accepting applications for projects focused on an array of economic activities. The Community Recovery & Revitalization Program, Gov. Phil Scott announced at his weekly Tuesday press conference, is...
mynbc5.com
'Antiques Roadshow' announces when episodes shot in Vermont will air
SHELBURNE, Vt. — Get ready to set your DVRs for "Antiques Roadshow", as the popular series has finally announced when the three episodes shot in Vermont this past summer will air. According to the official show calendar, the episodes shot at Shelburne Museum will air on April 24, May...
New England Today
Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays
Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition
A Who’s Who of local announcers are joining forces to raise money for the 50th annual WSYB Christmas Fund, which has reaped $2 million for families in need since its start in 1972. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition.
WCAX
New effort to help more people of color land leadership roles in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont nonprofit is trying to increase the number of people of color on boards and in leadership positions. The organization behind this push is the Vermont Professionals of Color Network. Group members I spoke to say they’re trying to increase civic engagement among people of color in the state by making those leadership positions more accessible. They say they want to make it possible for people to go beyond just getting involved and actually start taking charge.
Vermont to see $40m more in pandemic relief
The funding will help companies, nonprofits and municipalities make improvements and expand
WCAX
Vermont senators applaud Respect for Marriage Act
Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. People in Springfield will see several police officers Wednesday while a drug investigation is underway. Multiple crews battle fire at Derby business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple crews were...
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
Quechee-Based Global Village Foods Brings Authentic African Cuisine to New England Universities
When Damaris and Mel Hall started selling samosas at Vermont street festivals in 1993, they made 30 at a time. Damaris, a trained chef from Kenya, was in charge of the cooking, while Mel, who grew up in Memphis, Tenn., set up the Coleman camp stove and the cash register.
nepm.org
Vermont hospitals stuck caring for patients who can’t get into nursing homes, costing millions
In Vermont, 13,000 people 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to increase by 31%. Caring for someone who has trouble thinking and remembering is difficult. When family members become overwhelmed, many turn to skilled nursing facilities. But staffing shortages have severely...
Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont
Homes are still selling, as inventory remains low, but observers are keeping a watchful eye on the markets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont.
Frontier Airlines pulls out of Burlington
The move means Vermonters can no longer fly nonstop to Orlando, and it eliminates a direct flight to Denver. Read the story on VTDigger here: Frontier Airlines pulls out of Burlington.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
Barton Chronicle
Deer hunting days in the Northeast Kingdom
Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the thirteenth of a series of these columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.
'Braver Angels' in Vermont Want to Change Political Discourse
Braver Angels, a national nonprofit that seeks to unite conservatives and progressives, has a new Vermont organizer and is holding a series of workshops as it seeks to gain traction in the state. State organizer Lincoln Earl-Centers recently held a training in Charlotte and plans more this winter in Shelburne...
WCAX
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
Colchester Sun
Do you live in the City of Essex Junction or the Town of Essex?
ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Despite a recent election and various maps available to the public, some Essex and Essex Junction residents don’t know which municipality they are a part of. As municipalities enter budget season, the city and town officials want residents to know which municipality they...
Comments / 0