Read full article on original website
Related
Talon Metals Aiming to Provide Domestic Nickel For EVs
Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy for Talon Metals, joined Cheddar News to discuss the based metal company's operations for the domestic battery supply chain.
Income Research + Management Hires Head of Client Relationships and Business Development
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Income Research + Management (“Income Research” or “IR+M”) today announced the hiring of Susan Brengle as Head of Client Relationships and Business Development, effective December 1, 2022. Ms. Brengle joins from Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she was the Head of Client and Consultant Relations and Strategy for its North American Institutional Business. In her new role, Sue will oversee the firm’s strategy and execution for client and consultant relations and business development across all channels. She will report to Bill O’Malley, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005312/en/ Susan Brengle (Photo: Business Wire)
G&S Business Communications Promotes Seth Niessen to CFO
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- G&S Business Communications, an award-winning, integrated marketing communications agency that helps innovative companies change the world, announces the appointment of Seth Niessen as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005331/en/ Seth Niessen appointed Chief Financial Officer of G&S Business Communications (Photo: Business Wire)
PABCO Roofing Products Makes Strategic Additions to Executive Team
TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- The executive team of PABCO ® Roofing Products welcomes two new leaders: Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager; and David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing. The new executives will guide PABCO Roofing Products, a leading manufacturer of architectural asphalt shingles for residential and commercial applications, into the company’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005361/en/ (LEFT) Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager, PABCO Roofing Products; (RIGHT) David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing, PABCO Roofing Products (Photo: Business Wire)
KinectAir Launches Corporate Accounts as On-Demand, Point-to-Point Air Travel Contributes Positively to Business Efficiency
VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- KinectAir, the operating system of the private aviation and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) markets, today announced the availability of corporate accounts for its growing fleet of aircraft accessible via its Part 135 partnerships. KinectAir has been operating its first regional “node” for six months with each flight being flown profitably. With this success has come demand from businesses operating in the Pacific Northwest to leverage KinectAir’s point-to-point air travel solution to increase their own operating efficiency and receive the benefits of pre-payment for corporate travel. By offering a pre-paid corporate product, KinectAir benefits corporations managing their travel expenses and budgets heading into 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005450/en/ KinectAir Launches Corporate Accounts as On-Demand, Point-to-Point Air Travel Contributes Positively to Business Efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)
Guidepost Solutions Hires Samantha Kilpatrick to Lead New Faith-Based Organizations Practice Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the addition of Samantha Kilpatrick as senior managing director, leading the firm’s Faith-Based Organizations practice. Kilpatrick will provide faith-based organizations with independent and transparent counsel to help identify, address, and correct issues related to sexual, gender-based, and racial misconduct guided by trauma-informed principles within a faith-based context, as well as other compliance and investigative matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005728/en/ Samantha Kilpatrick, senior managing director, head of Faith-Based Organizations practice, Guidepost Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
itbusinessnet.com
SMBs represent a trillion-dollar opportunity for CSPs, but they are not waiting for anyone
Report finds SMBs already connect technology adoption to business resiliency but in order to thrive, they need solutions specific to their needs. Dublin, Ireland – November 30 – Beyond Now, a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, today launched global research that illuminates a ‘new’ kind of small medium business (SMB) market, one that has vast, untapped potential for communications services providers (CSPs) to accelerate their growth in the B2B sector. Despite impending recession, SMBs are not afraid to invest in technology as they understand it’s a key factor in improving business resilience.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: A Watershed Moment for Payments – The ISO Deep Dive
The introduction of ISO 20022 marks a watershed moment for the financial services industry. This rapid migration to this new standard will mean institutions will finally be able to track exactly where their transactions are in the payments journey and that corporates and small businesses alike will have access to an equal and interconnected system in which to communicate freely.
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005006/en/ Thales addresses inclusivity with its ‘Voice Payment Card’; a payment innovation that brings autonomy and convenience to visually impaired people. (Photo: Thales) There is a global commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion to build a better environment for all. In collaboration with its partner Handsome 1, Thales decided to use its innovation to offer inclusive solutions in the payment area. To benefit from it, the Voice Payment Card users just have to install an app on their mobile phone, which is uniquely associated with their card. Each time they make a payment, the mobile app vocalises the amount of the transaction before letting users validate it with their secret code.
Penta Hotels Adopts Optii’s Hotel Operations Platform to Streamline Daily Operations
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Wallbox Appoints Myriam Lhermurier Boublil as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer and Javier Riaño as Its New Chief Marketing Officer
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has today announced two strategic hirings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005548/en/ Myriam Lhermurier Boublil, appointed Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)
AdAdapted Leverages Comscore To Bring Consumer Insight Capabilities and LDA Compliance to Alcohol Advertisers
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that gets brands onto shopping lists and into carts, today announced it has partnered with Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, to provide CPG brands with enhanced demographic insights and beer, wine and spirit advertisers confirmation that the AdAdapted network is legal drinking age (LDA) compliant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005261/en/ AdAdapted and Comscore partnership (Graphic: Business Wire)
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
Wallet Factory Reports Its 2022 Awards and Recognition Honors
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Wallet Factory, a FinTech services and customer loyalty programs provider that delivers its digital wallet and customer rewards applications to leading brands worldwide, has managed to garner a good raft of industry awards, achievements, and acknowledgments from many world-famous financial organizations and technology journals. This year’s record results were made possible thanks to the high-quality product and service line that Wallet Factory tailored to meet the growing needs of its clients and their end customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005865/en/ Wallet Factory is thrilled about getting recognized with multiple awards for achieving technology excellence in the development of eWallets and customer rewards platforms. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thedigitalfix.com
Network N is hiring an Ecommerce Coordinator – apply while you can!
Network N is seeking to expand its ecommerce team with the addition of an ecommerce coordinator. The ecommerce coordinator will be reporting to the Ecommerce Managing Editor, and will be helping to coordinate and execute the ecommerce output across Network N’s portfolio of websites which includes PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics, and more.
PepsiCo: Ghost Kitchens Need Better Menu Storytelling to Build Trust
Without physical spaces to establish trust, ghost kitchens must work harder to build customer relationships. In an interview with PYMNTS, André Moraes, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo Foodservice and head of PepsiCo Foodservice’s Digital Lab, explained what the food and beverage giant learned from its Pep’s Place virtual brand test and how it is applying those insights in its new turnkey ghost kitchen solution for restaurant customers.
AdWeek
Adweek's 2022 Breakthrough Agency of the Year Shortlist
For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, Adweek is releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of its Agency of the Year categories. Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.
Comments / 0