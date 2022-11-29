Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005006/en/ Thales addresses inclusivity with its ‘Voice Payment Card’; a payment innovation that brings autonomy and convenience to visually impaired people. (Photo: Thales) There is a global commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion to build a better environment for all. In collaboration with its partner Handsome 1, Thales decided to use its innovation to offer inclusive solutions in the payment area. To benefit from it, the Voice Payment Card users just have to install an app on their mobile phone, which is uniquely associated with their card. Each time they make a payment, the mobile app vocalises the amount of the transaction before letting users validate it with their secret code.

